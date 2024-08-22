Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Extends Trust Submission Deadline for Noteholders and Other Claim Holders to September 5, 2024

The Endo GUC Trust (the "Trust") has extended the deadline for noteholders and certain other creditors to take the actions required pursuant to the chapter 11 plan (the "Plan") confirmed in the bankruptcy cases of Endo International plc and certain of its affiliates (the "Debtors") and the Endo GUC Trust Agreement (the "Trust Agreement") to September 5, 2024 (the "Trust Submission Deadline").

Under the Plan and the Trust Agreement, holders of the second lien and unsecured notes issued by the Debtors were required to tender their escrow CUSIP positions representing their notes claims through DTC and thereby certify as to whether they are qualified institutional buyers or accredited institutional investors. Such noteholders will be entitled to receive Class A-1 or Class A-2 units, respectively, that are securities issued by the Trust. Noteholders that are neither qualified institutional buyers nor institutional accredited investors are required, in addition to tendering their escrow CUSIPs, to submit a form to the Trust by the Trust Submission Deadline in order to be issued Class A-3 units that are non-transferrable beneficial interests in the Trust and do not constitute securities. All tranches of Class A units entitle their holders to the same distributions of cash from the Trust on a per unit basis.

All noteholders are encouraged to consult the notice that the Trust previously distributed to noteholders to determine their investor status and the steps they must take to receive their units. That notice, along with other important documents, such as the Plan and the Trust Agreement are available on the Trust's website at www.EndoGUCTrust.com. Failure to take the required actions may result in the permanent forfeiture of any distribution from the Trust.

Inquiries regarding the tender process should be directed to Stretto, the Trust's agent by (i) emailing EndoGUCNotesDistribution@stretto.com (please reference "Endo GUC Trust - Noteholder Trust Submission Form" in the subject line) or (ii) calling 855-451-4091 (toll-free) or 714-716-1858 (international).

Pursuant to the Plan, holders of certain other general unsecured claims against the Debtors are entitled to receive distributions from the Trust in the form of Class B units or in the form of distributions from various sub-trusts established pursuant to the Plan. If you are a holder of an other general unsecured claim, a mesh claim, or a ranitidine claim, you are also impacted by the extension of the Trust Submission Deadline, and will now have until September 5, 2024 to submit trust forms, including supporting documentation for your claim. Holders of generics price-fixing and reverse payment claims are not required to submit any forms at this time, but may be required to do so at a later date. All relevant notices previously distributed to such creditors are also available on the Trust's website, and all creditors are encouraged to consult those documents and determine what actions they need to take.

