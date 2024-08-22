The Red Coalition Inc. Files $1 Million Human Rights Complaint Against the Québec Government Over Discriminatory Impact of Bill 96

The Red Coalition Inc., a lobby group dedicated to protecting the rights and freedoms of all individuals in Québec and Canada, has officially filed a complaint with the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) against the Québec government. The complaint addresses the widespread discriminatory impact of Bill 96, also known as "An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Québec."

Bill 96: A Catalyst for Discrimination

Since its enactment on June 1st, 2022, Bill 96 has sparked numerous conflicts within Québec society, exacerbating tensions between the Francophone community, English-speaking residents, and those whose first language is neither French nor English. The law has led to an environment where discrimination is not only tolerated but effectively sanctioned, causing significant harm to individuals and communities across the province.

Widespread Harm, Social Division, and Economic Consequences

The Red Coalition's complaint highlights the profound psychological and social damage caused by Bill 96. The use of derogatory terms such as "Angryphones" or labeling individuals as "not Québecois" based on their opposition to the law or their linguistic preferences has contributed to an atmosphere of hostility and division. French-speaking Québecers, in particular, have been subjected to derogatory language that devalues their cultural identity, leading to increased anxiety, lowered self-esteem, and mental health challenges.

Additionally, the law has created barriers to essential services, particularly in healthcare, where individuals are required to provide proof of English-language eligibility to receive services in English. This discriminatory practice has put lives at risk, especially in emergency situations where clear communication is crucial.

Beyond the social and psychological damage, Bill 96 is also poised to have significant economic repercussions. The Québec government's insistence on enforcing this divisive law is now threatening to sour Québec's trade relationships with the United States. According to a report by CBC News, major business agreements are at risk due to the restrictive language policies that Bill 96 enforces. The potential loss of critical trade opportunities with the U.S., Canada's largest trading partner, underscores the reckless and shortsighted nature of this legislation. Not only is Bill 96 discriminatory, but it also jeopardizes Québec's economic future.

Joel DeBellefeuille, Founder and Executive Director of the Red Coalition Inc., stated, "Bill 96 has fractured our society, deepening divides and legitimizing discrimination. This complaint is not just about holding the government accountable; it's about healing our community and reaffirming the principles of equality and respect that should define Québec. Moreover, the economic risks that come with alienating our trade partners in the United States over this ill-conceived law are simply unacceptable. Québec cannot afford to sacrifice its future for a policy that fosters division and intolerance."

Seeking Justice, Social Cohesion, and Economic Stability

The Red Coalition is calling on the CDPDJ to investigate the societal and economic impacts of Bill 96 thoroughly. The organization is seeking $1,000,000.00 in punitive damages, to be awarded to organizations and individuals advocating for the rights and freedoms of people in Québec, including French, English, and non-English speaking communities. The complaint also demands that the Québec government review and amend its policies to eliminate any form of discrimination based on language and take measures to restore social cohesion and unity in the province, while safeguarding Québec's economic interests.

