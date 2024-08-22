Startup Genome: Late-Stage Scaling Program, Hypergrowth Global, Actively Recruiting in Karnataka

Startup Genome's Commercialization Program Invites First Cohort Launching This October

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Startup Genome's Hypergrowth Karnataka initiative, a late-stage scaling program set to launch in October, is currently recruiting scaleups in the region. Hypergrowth Global is the premier scaling program designed to equip executives with the skills and global business networks necessary to achieve hypergrowth-aiming for multi-billion-dollar IPOs and exits. Through global commercialization, executive mentorship, and the support of over 25 venture capitalists, this program is tailored to address the unique growth needs of scaleups in Karnataka and is designed to transform them into global category leaders. This first cohort of the program is focused on Enterprise SaaS and Fintech scaleups.

Hypergrowth is a program of Startup Genome, the world-leading innovation ecosystem development organization, having worked with more than 170 economic and innovation ministries and public/private agencies in over 60 countries. As a primary challenge for scaleups is their limited access to executives with scaling and global commercialization expertise, Hypergrowth provides local companies with go-to-market support, connections to potential new customers and investors, connections to global mentors, and expert scaling advice from leading executives.

The program is specifically designed for scaleups who have raised a Series A, have over $1 million in ARR and are looking to expand into the U.S. or other international markets. While the program is primarily invite-only, it is holding a few spots for inbound applications to ensure the broader community has a chance to participate. Additional details including information about upcoming interest sessions and the scaleup application can be found here.

Led by the team behind Microsoft for Startups (India), Tech Nation (U.K.) and Excelerate (U.S.), Hypergrowth executives will be traveling to Bengaluru the week of September 2 to meet with local scaleups and investors. In attendance will be Ravi Narayan, President of Hypergrowth India, who co-founded Microsoft for Startups, led its global expansion, and established T-Hub, the world's largest innovation campus. Gary Oliver, President of Hypergrowth Global, with over 30 years' experience building early-stage, mid-size, and global technology companies; and Mike Jackson, Chief Program Officer, an exited entrepreneur, prolific angel investor, and advisor to governments and ecosystems, will also be taking meetings with the most impressive local companies.

Hypergrowth Global is the premier late-stage scaling program designed to unlock the potential of the fastest-growing scaleups. As an executive mentorship and global commercialization support program for scaleups, it equips executives with the skills and global business networks necessary to achieve hypergrowth, aiming for multi-billion-dollar IPOs and exits. By leveraging the experience, success, and extensive U.S. and global networks of its team and partners, Hypergrowth Global supports government efforts to drive economic growth, increased competitiveness, and the creation of sustainable jobs and societal well-being. Hypergrowth is an initiative of Startup Genome, the world-leading innovation ecosystem development organization, having worked with more than 170 economic and innovation ministries and public/private agencies in over 60 countries.

