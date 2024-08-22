Anzeige
Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 29

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2024/25 will be published at 12:30 CEST on August 29, 2024.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 13:30 CEST on August 29, 2024. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.
After registration, you will receive a link to confirm your email.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by submitting a written question via webcast.

https://www.investis-live.com/systemair/66714d1ac5e2640c000f37b9/pqrwt

If you wish to participate by phone, see details below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031
International: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
Code: 43948174

Above information is published at group.systemair.com

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.0 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-s-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-will-be-presented-on-august-29,c4011176

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4011176/2901347.pdf Pressrelease_Systemair_Q1_2024-25_pre-info

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemairs-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-will-be-presented-on-august-29-302228337.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
