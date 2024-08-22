Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
22.08.2024 08:02 Uhr
Mercury/13: F.C. Como Women presents 24/25 Season Home and Away Kits in the 'We Belong Here' Campaign, Capturing Players at Iconic Lake Como Scenes

LAKE COMO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Pioneering Alliance: Nike becomes the first-ever official supplier sponsor for an independent women's football club in Serie A Femminile eBay, celebrating a pivotal moment for F.C. Como Women and Women's Football in Italy.

As part of this partnership announcement, F.C. Como Women launched the campaign "We Belong Here." It speaks to where the club comes from, what it means to its fans, and advocates for its performance on the pitch. The new campaign features the 24/25 squad in the F.C. Como Women 24/25 Home and Away monochrome kits, a vital element of the club's recent rebranding initiative launched in early July. The Nike kit showcases the team's connection to Lake Como with stunning local landscapes.

Renowned sports, fashion, and lifestyle photographer Alessandro Simonetti photographed the players. Simonetti has garnered international acclaim through his self-published works, including Diesel, Pirelli, Ducati, Rapha, C.P. Company, and Coach.

"Despite coming from a photojournalistic background, his method and shooting style is often from a fine art perspective, with a specific creative vision and outcome as opposed to a mere visual account of the event(s) taking place. Renowned for gritty and intense yet distinctively stylized photographs, which are often shot in black and white, one of Simonetti's main aims is to create timeless images, with the underlying philosophy of finding beauty in the unfamiliar." - Dazed&Confused

Mercury/13 announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in F.C. Como Women in March. The immediate priority was to secure a technical sponsor. Nike emerged as the preferred partner due to their alignment with the values and vision for the future of women's football. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the club.

"It is a great pleasure to announce this historic alliance between Nike and F.C. Como Women. The last few months have been the most exciting of my career as we crafted a partnership with them. Their commitment to the women's game is energizing. Ultimately, we see the world in the same way, and there is nothing more powerful than to work alongside those who have a big vision of the future." said Victoire Cogevina Reynal, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Mercury/13 and the representative of the negotiations on behalf of FCCW.

Discover the iconic style of FC Como Women! We chose black and white for our jerseys to embody elegance and sophistication on the field. White represents purity and commitment, while black signifies strength and determination. Together, these colours capture the essence of our team and our passion for the game.

WE BELONG HERE Campaign images

drive.google.com

WE BELONG HERE Campaign description/captions

drive.google.comusp=sharing

Photographer: Alessandro Simonetti

Creative Director & Production: Ines Rovira

Camera Assistant: Luca Bais

Light Assistant: Federico Lombardi

Hair and Make-up: Nicole Bellanti

Assistant to Hair and Make-up: Alessandra Marchello

Post-production: Giorgio Gagliano

Players: Giulia Rizzon, Julia Karlenas, Alma Hilaj, Katja Schroffenegge, Alia Guagni & Mina Bergersen

Editor note:

The F.C. Como Women 24/25 Home and Away monochrome kits are unavailable in retail this year.

For more information:

Alejandra Depalma
Mercury/13, Chief Comms Officer
alejandra@mercury13.com

Martina Giuliano
FCCW, Press Officer
martina.giuliano@comowomen.it

SOURCE: Mercury/13



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
