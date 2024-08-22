TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Precious Metals Completes Granting of Golden Rose Option to Eldorado Gold

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF)(FRA:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 30, 2024, it has now received an outstanding drill permit and accordingly has satisfied all pre-conditions to the definitive earn-in agreement (the "Option Agreement") transaction with Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO) ("Eldorado"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Eldorado has been granted the exclusive option (the "Option") to earn an 80% ownership interest in TRU's Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose"), strategically located along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone in Central Newfoundland.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "We are delighted to welcome Eldorado, a gold producer with global operations, as a strategic partner to TRU. The TRU team is eager to drive exploration efforts forward and we look forward to a successful collaboration with Eldorado to unlock the potential of the project."

Additional terms of the Option Agreement can be found in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2024. A copy of the Option Agreement will be filed under TRU's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The description of the Option Agreement contained herein is qualified by the complete text of the Option Agreement.

About Eldorado Gold Corp.

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, OTCQB:TRUIF, FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2, including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. The Golden Rose Project is currently optioned-out to TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to performance of the Option Agreement, the Company's relationship with Eldorado, and exploration plans for the Golden Rose Project. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Option Agreement, the Project, and the Company's operations at Golden Rose that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the Option may never be exercised by Eldorado as proposed or at all; the exploration potential of the Golden Rose Project; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release is solely the responsibility of TRU, and Eldorado is not in any way responsible or liable for the contents hereof.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

