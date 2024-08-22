Researchers have conducted a field study across two growing seasons, growing different kinds of vegetables under three types of modules with 40%, 5%, and 0% transparency. Their work is the first replicated research experiment that evaluates module transparency in an irrigated vegetable field setting. Scientists from Colorado State University have conducted field research on vegetable crop growth located below PV modules with varying transparency. The vegetables are grown under thin film, semi-transparent cadmium telluride (St-CdTe) modules with a transparency of 40%, bifacial monocrystalline silicon ...

