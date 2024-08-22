Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) is seeking bids to build and operate 600 MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The utility plans to sign battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with the winning bidders. From pv magazine India MSEDCL has started accepting proposals to set up standalone BESS connected to the Indian state grid, for an aggregate capacity of 600 MWh (300 MW x two hours) in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The selection of BESS projects for a total capacity of 600 MWh will be carried out through ...

