Infinix Mobility: Infinix Collaborates with Honor of Kings and MediaTek to Elevate Mobile Gaming Experiences in Emerging Markets

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, the trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, today announced a strategic partnership with Honor of Kings (developed by TiMi Studio Group) and MediaTek to establish a cutting-edge game research laboratory. This collaboration started a few months ago and is aimed at driving innovation in mobile gaming technology and delivering enhanced experiences for players in fast-growing smartphone markets around the world.

The joint lab will leverage the combined strengths of the three industry leaders. Infinix's R&D center will lead the lab's development, while the development team of Honor of Kings, will provide deep gaming expertise. MediaTek, a leading chipset provider, will contribute advanced silicon and system-level optimizations to further elevate mobile gaming performance.

"As mobile gaming continues to surge in popularity, players' expectations for high-quality, immersive experiences are higher than ever," said Lake Hu, Deputy General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer at Infinix. "By uniting the technological prowess of Infinix, TiMi Studio Group, and MediaTek, and fueled by our passion for serving the next generation of thinkers and creators, we are positioning this joint lab to be a driving force for the next generation of mobile gaming innovation."

The research laboratory will focus on optimizing game performance, network optimization, and exploring AI-powered gaming innovations, with the goal of elevating the gaming experience for players in fast-growing smartphone markets.

"We see immense potential in emerging smartphone markets, where mobile gaming is rapidly becoming a primary entertainment format," Jackson Jiang, Business Manager at TiMi Studio Group. "This collaboration will allow us to deliver cutting-edge gaming experiences that delight players and push the boundaries of what's possible on mobile."

The joint lab's innovations will be integrated into Infinix smartphones, ensuring these technologies reach a wide audience of mobile gamers. The three partners will also collaborate on joint marketing and brand-building efforts to raise awareness and drive adoption.

"Emerging markets are the future of mobile technology and gaming," said Ben Tsai, WSD Deputy General Manager at MediaTek. "By uniting our complementary strengths, we are laying the foundation for a new era of mobile gaming innovation that will benefit consumers worldwide."

The joint game research laboratory is now operational, with the first wave of its technological breakthroughs expected to reach the market within the next 12 months.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world's most popular MOBA with over 200 million registered users and more than 100 million daily players enjoying the thrill of team battles. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players' skills and tactics, not by how much they spend. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals. To learn more about Honor of Kings, follow on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.

