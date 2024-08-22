General Motors says it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to meet the power needs of an assembly plant with 180 MW of solar capacity. From pv magazine USA General Motors said it has signed a 15-year PPA to purchase electricity generated by a 180 MW solar project. The agreement with solar developer NorthStar Clean Energy will enable GM to power three of its assembly plants with clean energy. The project in Newport, Arkansas, will support the electricity needs of GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan, and the Wentzville Assembly site ...

