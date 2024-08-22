Anzeige
22.08.2024 10:02 Uhr
Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Spirochrome Forge Partnership to Enhance Research Discovery With Advanced Scientific Video Content

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven research solutions, is thrilled to unveil a new strategic alliance with Spirochrome, a leading innovator in fluorescence bioimaging technologies. This partnership is set to transform how researchers discover and engage with Spirochrome's advanced product offerings.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge
Bioz Prime Badge With Video on Spirochrome's Website



Bioz will integrate its state-of-the-art search and analytics platform with Spirochrome's cutting-edge fluorescence product webpages. A key component of this partnership is the incorporation of Bioz's AI-powered tools, including Bioz Badges. These innovative widgets provide researchers with actionable insights and quality assessments for each product. The integration also features Bioz's newly enhanced capability to detect and analyze product mentions within video content. This development leverages Bioz's patented AI algorithms, which utilize sophisticated machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver unprecedented insights, including the tracking of product visibility within visual media.

Luc Reymond, co-founder of Spirochrome, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "Our focus has always been on delivering exceptional products and customer service. Bioz's advanced technology, particularly their ability to integrate and analyze video content, is impressive. I am also particularly excited about how Bioz Badges, with their rich imagery and video capabilities, will add substantial value to our offerings. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the way researchers interact with our products and will streamline their search for high-quality reagents."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz, shared her thoughts on the alliance, saying, "Partnering with Spirochrome is a significant milestone in our mission to enhance research efficiency. Spirochrome's reputation for innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with Bioz's commitment to providing intelligent search solutions. We are eager to leverage our advanced technology to help researchers better discover and evaluate Spirochrome's products, ultimately driving progress in biological research."

This new partnership is anticipated to benefit the research community by improving product discovery, enhancing the credibility of Spirochrome's offerings through Bioz Badges, and advancing the efficiency of scientific research.

For further details on this partnership and its impact on research practices, please visit Bioz's or Spirochrome's websites.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About Spirochrome

Spirochrome is at the forefront of live cell fluorescence and imaging technologies, offering a wide range of high-quality products designed to advance research in various scientific fields. Known for our innovative approach and exceptional customer service, Spirochrome continues to set new standards in the industry.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Spirochrome

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
