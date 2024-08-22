Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 10:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AxisCare Awarded Best Saas Product for Improved Productivity at the 2024 SaaS Awards?

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, has been announced as the winner of the Best SaaS Product for Improved Productivity at The 2024 SaaS Awards.

AxisCare Awarded Best Saas Product for Improved Productivity at The 2024 SaaS Awards??

AxisCare Awarded Best Saas Product for Improved Productivity at The 2024 SaaS Awards??



A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, and APAC.

Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare, said, "Receiving The 2024 SaaS Awards' Best SaaS Product for Improved Productivity reflects our commitment to empowering our customers with tools that enhance their operations and drive success. We couldn't have achieved this without our customers, partners, and our outstanding team. We look forward to continuing this journey together, creating even more impactful solutions for agency owners."

Manju Krishnappa, Lead Judge for the SaaS Awards, said, "AxisCare's innovative approach to home care management, combined with its user-centric design and advanced analytics, impressed our judging panel at The SaaS Awards. The platform's ability to simplify complex tasks, ensure compliance, and provide real-time insights demonstrates a deep understanding of the industry's needs. AxisCare's outstanding customer support and commitment to continuous improvement make it a deserving winner."

To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

About AxisCare:
As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

Contact Information
Taylor Stack
Communications Marketing Specialist
marketing@axiscare.com
(800) 930-7201

SOURCE: AxisCare

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.