WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, has been announced as the winner of the Best SaaS Product for Improved Productivity at The 2024 SaaS Awards.

AxisCare Awarded Best Saas Product for Improved Productivity at The 2024 SaaS Awards??





A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, and APAC.

Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare, said, "Receiving The 2024 SaaS Awards' Best SaaS Product for Improved Productivity reflects our commitment to empowering our customers with tools that enhance their operations and drive success. We couldn't have achieved this without our customers, partners, and our outstanding team. We look forward to continuing this journey together, creating even more impactful solutions for agency owners."

Manju Krishnappa, Lead Judge for the SaaS Awards, said, "AxisCare's innovative approach to home care management, combined with its user-centric design and advanced analytics, impressed our judging panel at The SaaS Awards. The platform's ability to simplify complex tasks, ensure compliance, and provide real-time insights demonstrates a deep understanding of the industry's needs. AxisCare's outstanding customer support and commitment to continuous improvement make it a deserving winner."

To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

Contact Information

Taylor Stack

Communications Marketing Specialist

marketing@axiscare.com

(800) 930-7201

SOURCE: AxisCare

View the original press release on newswire.com.