Researchers in Morocco have examined the effects of an anti-reflective coating on solar panel performance under desert conditions and have found that it enhanced both the annual performance ratio and the energy yield by 2% and 5. 5%, respectively. They have also found it to be durable and able to withstand dry cleaning methods under accelerated testing. Researchers led by scientists from Mohammed First University in Morocco explored the use of solar panels equipped with an anti-reflective coating at Green Energy Park, a Benguerir-based test facility located at a site that has favorable solar irradiance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...