Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 10:10 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minimum Deposit Casinos: Underage Gamblers Beware: Regulated Online Casinos to Forfeit Winnings and Adopt Biometric Age Verification Tools

WATERFORD, Ireland, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to double down on underage gambling, regulated online casinos globally will forfeit the winnings of those found to be under the legal age. As the gambling industry draws a firm line against illegal play, it is also adopting cutting-edge biometric facial age verification technology to help fortify its platforms.

Global casino information resource portal, Minimum Deposit Casinos (https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/) (MDC) - a division of the OneTwenty Group - said these initiatives underscored how seriously the industry viewed this. Already in the United States (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jersey-casinos-track-forfeit-77k-202107681.html), five New Jersey casinos and a horse racing track have forfeited $77,000 won by minors.

"Online casinos are stepping up its game and this no-nonsense approach serves as a deterrent, reinforcing that underage gambling does not pay - literally. We are sending a strong warning to kids to stay off gambling sites. The forfeited winnings will be redirected to relevant government authorities, where it will support programs like the treatment of compulsive gambling," said Miranda Raaff, Head of iGaming Information at MDC.

"In addition, the adoption of age verification tools marks a significant leap forward in our ongoing mission. By integrating these advanced tools, the industry is not just keeping pace with the digital age, it's setting a new benchmark for player protection."

Governments like Germany and Argentina (https://www.biometricupdate.com/202406/idverse-age-verification-endorsed-by-regulator-as-underage-gambling-crackdown-spreads) are on board and have endorsed these verification tools for online sites. Australia (https://www.biometricupdate.com/202308/australia-launches-platform-with-identity-verification-for-betting-self-exclusion) is also hot on the heels of this, while the UK (https://www.biometricupdate.com/202309/gambling-operators-turn-to-biometrics-for-age-checks-regulatory-compliance) is considering it.

"As this trend gains momentum, it's expected that more online casinos and countries will follow suit. In a world where digital access is at every teenager's fingertips, the fight against underage gambling is more crucial than ever," said Raaff.

"The industry remains resolute in its mission to safeguard minors. Through collaboration and a shared commitment to responsible gambling, we are making significant strides and will continue to advocate for a safer gambling environment worldwide."

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos - a division of the OneTwenty Group - is a leading global casino information resource portal that reviews and recommends only the most trusted and reliable regulated online casinos to players. It does this by vetting casinos through safety and security checks, confirming valid gaming licenses and responsible gambling tools, as well as fair gaming practices.

Contact Information:miranda@onetwentygroup.com (mailto:miranda@onetwentygroup.com)

Website: www.minimumdepositcasinos.org (http://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.