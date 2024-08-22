The authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have launched a plan to add at least 6. 3 GW of rooftop solar, 1. 2 GW of large distributed solar up to 30 MW, and 3 GW of utility-scale solar within the next decade. From pv magazine Australia The Victorian government's "Cheaper, Cleaner, Renewable: Our Plan for Victoria's Electricity Future'" roadmap sets out a plan to deliver the future energy systems needed to reach the Australian state's 95% renewable generation target by 2035 and net-zero target by 2045. Predicting electricity use to increase in the next decade by at least 50% due to ...

