No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter was $868.8 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth. Product revenue for the quarter was $829.3 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth. Net revenue retention rate was 127% as of July 31, 2024. The company now has 510 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million and 736 Forbes Global 2000 customers, representing 28% and 5% year-over-year growth, respectively. Remaining performance obligations were $5.2 billion, representing 48% year-over-year growth. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" for definitions of product revenue, net revenue retention rate, customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, Forbes Global 2000 customers, and remaining performance obligations.

"Snowflake delivered another strong quarter, surpassing the high end of our Q2 product revenue guidance and, as a result, we're raising our product revenue guidance for the year," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. "Product revenue was up 30% year-over-year at $829 million, while remaining performance obligations were $5.2 billion, up 48% year-over-year. The quarter was hallmarked by innovation and product delivery, and great traction in the early stages of our new AI products. With the combination of our platform, the network effect of collaboration and our AI innovations, we have a huge opportunity ahead to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025:

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

GAAP Results Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount

(millions) Year/Year

Growth Product revenue $829.3 30% Amount

(millions) Margin Amount

(millions) Margin Product gross profit $593.7 72% $633.8 76% Operating income (loss) ($355.3) (41%) $43.7 5% Net cash provided by operating activities $69.9 8% (2) Free cash flow $58.8 7% Adjusted free cash flow $66.0 8%

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled "Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the table titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Calculated as net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue. Note: Fiscal year ends January 31. Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook:

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

GAAP Guidance Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount

(millions) Year/Year

Growth Product revenue $850 - $855 22% Margin Operating income 3% Amount

(millions) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted(2) 359

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled "Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) The potential impact of future repurchases under our stock repurchase program is not reflected in our guidance for weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the timing and amount of repurchases.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year fiscal 2025:

Full-Year Fiscal 2025

GAAP Guidance Full-Year Fiscal 2025

Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount

(millions) Year/Year

Growth Product revenue $3,356 26% Margin Product gross profit 75% Operating income 3% Adjusted free cash flow 26% Amount

(millions) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted(2) 361

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section titled "Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) The potential impact of future repurchases under our stock repurchase program is not reflected in our guidance for weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the timing and amount of repurchases.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. These factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release. Our fiscal year ends January 31, and numbers are rounded for presentation purposes.

Stock Repurchase Program

In February 2023, our board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion of our outstanding common stock. As of July 31, 2024, $491.9 million remained available for future repurchases under the stock repurchase program. In August 2024, our board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $2.5 billion of our outstanding common stock under the stock repurchase program and extended the expiration date of the stock repurchase program from March 2025 to March 2027. Repurchases may be effected, from time to time, either on the open market (including via pre-set trading plans), in privately negotiated transactions, or through other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined by management based on an evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The program does not obligate Snowflake to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at Snowflake's discretion.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the following non-GAAP financial measures, which have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Product gross profit, Operating income, Net income, Net income attributable to Snowflake Inc., and Net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic and diluted. Non-GAAP product gross profit, operating income, net income, and net income attributable to Snowflake Inc. are each defined as the respective GAAP measure, excluding, as applicable, the effect of (i) stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments, (iv) adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest, and (v) the related income tax effect of these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions. Non-GAAP product gross margin is calculated as non-GAAP product gross profit as a percentage of product revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue. Our non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Snowflake Inc. by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Our non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Snowflake Inc. by the non-GAAP weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding, giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents (stock options, restricted stock units, and employee stock purchase rights under our 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan). The potential dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units with performance conditions not yet satisfied is included in the non-GAAP weighted-average number of diluted shares at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance conditions will be met. Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest were not material for all periods presented. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Cash outflows for employee payroll tax items related to the net share settlement of equity awards are included in cash flow for financing activities and, as a result, do not have an effect on the calculation of free cash flow. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they are indicators of the strength and performance of our core business operations.

Adjusted free cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow plus (minus) net cash paid (received) on employer and employee payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions. Employee payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are generally pass-through transactions that are expected to have a net zero impact on free cash flow over time, but that may impact free cash flow in any given fiscal quarter due to differences between the time that we receive funds from our employees and the time we remit those funds to applicable tax authorities. We believe that excluding the effects of these payroll tax-related items will enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate our free cash flow performance, including on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they are indicators of the strength and performance of our core business operations.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We monitor our key business metrics, including (i) free cash flow and (ii) the other metrics set forth below to help us evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. See the section titled "Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of free cash flow. The calculation of our key business metrics may differ from other similarly titled metrics used by other companies, securities analysts, or investors.

Product Revenue. Product revenue is a key metric for us because we recognize revenue based on platform consumption, which is inherently variable at our customers' discretion, and not based on the amount and duration of contract terms. Product revenue is primarily derived from the consumption of compute, storage, and data transfer resources by customers on our platform. Customers have the flexibility to consume more than their contracted capacity during the contract term and may have the ability to roll over unused capacity to future periods, generally upon the purchase of additional capacity at renewal. Our consumption-based business model distinguishes us from subscription-based software companies that generally recognize revenue ratably over the contract term and may not permit rollover. Because customers have flexibility in the timing of their consumption, which can exceed their contracted capacity or extend beyond the original contract term in many cases, the amount of product revenue recognized in a given period is an important indicator of customer satisfaction and the value derived from our platform. Product revenue excludes our professional services and other revenue.

Net Revenue Retention Rate. To calculate net revenue retention rate, we first specify a measurement period consisting of the trailing two years from our current period end. Next, we define as our measurement cohort the population of customers under capacity contracts that used our platform at any point in the first month of the first year of the measurement period. The cohorts used to calculate net revenue retention rate include end-customers under a reseller arrangement. We then calculate our net revenue retention rate as the quotient obtained by dividing our product revenue from this cohort in the second year of the measurement period by our product revenue from this cohort in the first year of the measurement period. Any customer in the cohort that did not use our platform in the second year remains in the calculation and contributes zero product revenue in the second year. Our net revenue retention rate is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity, and we present our net revenue retention rate for historical periods reflecting these adjustments. Since we will continue to attribute the historical product revenue to the consolidated contract, consolidation of capacity contracts within a customer's organization typically will not impact our net revenue retention rate unless one of those customers was not a customer at any point in the first month of the first year of the measurement period.

Customers with Trailing 12-Month Product Revenue Greater than $1 Million. To calculate the number of customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million, we count the number of customers under capacity arrangements that contributed more than $1 million in product revenue in the trailing 12 months. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat each customer account, including accounts for end-customers under a reseller arrangement, that has at least one corresponding capacity contract as a unique customer, and a single organization with multiple divisions, segments, or subsidiaries may be counted as multiple customers. We do not include customers that consume our platform only under on-demand arrangements for purposes of determining our customer count. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity, and we present our customer count for historical periods reflecting these adjustments.

Forbes Global 2000 Customers. Our Forbes Global 2000 customer count is a subset of our customer count based on the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list. Our Forbes Global 2000 customer count is subject to adjustments for annual updates to the list by Forbes, as well as acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity with respect to such customers, and we present our Forbes Global 2000 customer count for historical periods reflecting these adjustments.

Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) represent the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including (i) deferred revenue and (ii) non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes performance obligations from on-demand arrangements and certain time and materials contracts that are billed in arrears. Portions of RPO that are not yet invoiced and are denominated in foreign currencies are revalued into U.S. dollars each period based on the applicable period-end exchange rates. RPO is not necessarily indicative of future product revenue growth because it does not account for the timing of customers' consumption or their consumption of more than their contracted capacity. Moreover, RPO is influenced by a number of factors, including the timing and size of renewals, the timing and size of purchases of additional capacity, average contract terms, seasonality, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and the extent to which customers are permitted to roll over unused capacity to future periods, generally upon the purchase of additional capacity at renewal.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section titled "Financial Outlook." Words such as "guidance," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this release and accompanying oral presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) our future operating results, targets, or financial position; (ii) our business strategy, plans, or priorities; (iii) the release, adoption, and use of our new or enhanced products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available; (iv) market size and growth, trends, and competitive considerations; (v) our vision, strategy and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence, Snowpark, Snowflake Marketplace, the AI Data Cloud, and AI Data Clouds for specific industries, including the expected benefits and network effects of the AI Data Cloud; and (vi) the integration, interoperability, and availability of our products, services, and technology offerings with and on third-party products and platforms, including public cloud platforms.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying oral presentation are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance; general market and business conditions, downturns, or uncertainty, including higher inflation, higher interest rates, fluctuations or volatility in capital markets or foreign currency exchange rates, and geopolitical instability; our ability to attract and retain customers; the extent to which customers continue to optimize consumption; the impact of new or optimized product features and pricing strategies on consumption, including Iceberg tables and tiered storage pricing; the extent to which customers continue to rationalize budgets and prioritize cash flow management, including through shortened contract durations; our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services; the extent to which customer adoption of new product capabilities results in durable consumption; the growth of successful native applications on the Snowflake Marketplace; our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, including the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to artificial intelligence, the AI Data Cloud, Snowpark, and Snowflake Marketplace; our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, particularly in light of the impact of holidays on customer consumption patterns; our ability to compete effectively; the impact of cybersecurity threat activity directed at our customers and any resulting reputational or financial damage; and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024 and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor(s) may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. As a result of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Source: Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 868,823 $ 674,018 $ 1,697,532 $ 1,297,617 Cost of revenue 288,078 218,392 560,595 427,806 Gross profit 580,745 455,626 1,136,937 869,811 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 400,625 343,288 801,447 674,846 Research and development 437,660 313,996 848,454 591,408 General and administrative 97,763 83,749 190,911 162,202 Total operating expenses 936,048 741,033 1,840,812 1,428,456 Operating loss (355,303 ) (285,407 ) (703,875 ) (558,645 ) Interest income 49,265 50,280 104,044 93,411 Other income (expense), net (7,946 ) 4,086 (29,248 ) 1,524 Loss before income taxes (313,984 ) (231,041 ) (629,079 ) (463,710 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,786 (3,721 ) 6,507 (10,326 ) Net loss (317,770 ) (227,320 ) (635,586 ) (453,384 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (871 ) (453 ) (1,699 ) (890 ) Net loss attributable to Snowflake Inc. $ (316,899 ) $ (226,867 ) $ (633,887 ) $ (452,494 ) Net loss per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic and diluted 334,071 327,335 333,830 325,772

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,282,045 $ 1,762,749 Short-term investments 1,948,462 2,083,499 Accounts receivable, net 431,597 926,902 Deferred commissions, current 86,899 86,096 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149,085 180,018 Total current assets 3,898,088 5,039,264 Long-term investments 697,406 916,307 Property and equipment, net 264,778 247,464 Operating lease right-of-use assets 272,459 252,128 Goodwill 984,076 975,906 Intangible assets, net 286,538 331,411 Deferred commissions, non-current 177,457 187,093 Other assets 363,084 273,810 Total assets $ 6,943,886 $ 8,223,383 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 134,537 $ 51,721 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 448,926 446,860 Operating lease liabilities, current 32,843 33,944 Deferred revenue, current 1,848,376 2,198,705 Total current liabilities 2,464,682 2,731,230 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 279,969 254,037 Deferred revenue, non-current 12,280 14,402 Other liabilities 49,367 33,120 Snowflake Inc. stockholders' equity 4,129,001 5,180,308 Noncontrolling interest 8,587 10,286 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,943,886 $ 8,223,383

Snowflake Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (317,770 ) $ (227,320 ) $ (635,586 ) $ (453,384 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,111 29,284 85,332 52,447 Non-cash operating lease costs 13,846 12,784 27,568 25,653 Amortization of deferred commissions 22,822 18,181 45,586 35,853 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 356,000 299,722 687,936 564,231 Net accretion of discounts on investments (12,780 ) (17,661 ) (24,772 ) (32,992 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on strategic investments in equity securities 6,508 (5,309 ) 27,203 (2,895 ) Deferred income tax 49 (4,026 ) 49 (12,894 ) Other 1,249 1,834 1,918 11,812 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (87,127 ) (53,050 ) 492,192 309,843 Deferred commissions (21,814 ) (24,552 ) (36,754 ) (40,992 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 34,458 41,389 33,347 46,916 Accounts payable 70,181 20,562 91,425 17,469 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 59,325 35,648 4,637 27,106 Operating lease liabilities (11,915 ) (5,260 ) (25,289 ) (16,023 ) Deferred revenue (88,278 ) (39,035 ) (349,459 ) (149,515 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 69,865 83,191 425,333 382,635 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,043 ) (6,298 ) (21,562 ) (13,268 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (5,992 ) (7,874 ) (13,396 ) (17,215 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash acquired (8,906 ) (141,459 ) (8,906 ) (264,571 ) Purchases of intangible assets - (27,480 ) - (27,480 ) Purchases of investments (196,481 ) (688,678 ) (1,274,742 ) (1,725,964 ) Sales of investments 10,437 1,614 40,797 7,266 Maturities and redemptions of investments 590,063 971,217 1,511,458 1,780,061 Settlement of cash flow hedges - - (749 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 384,078 101,042 232,900 (261,171 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,978 16,149 23,664 31,519 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan - - 46,735 37,065 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (103,524 ) (98,311 ) (278,114 ) (182,710 ) Repurchases of common stock (400,000 ) - (916,329 ) (191,694 ) Net cash used in financing activities (490,546 ) (82,162 ) (1,124,044 ) (305,820 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 724 470 (1,909 ) 1,005 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35,879 ) 102,541 (467,720 ) (183,351 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period 1,349,136 670,839 1,780,977 956,731 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period $ 1,313,257 $ 773,380 $ 1,313,257 $ 773,380

Snowflake Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount Amount as a

% of Revenue Amount Amount as a

% of Revenue Amount Amount as a

% of Revenue Amount Amount as a

% of Revenue Revenue: Product revenue $ 829,250 95% $ 640,209 95% $ 1,618,837 95% $ 1,230,281 95% Professional services and other revenue 39,573 5% 33,809 5% 78,695 5% 67,336 5% Revenue $ 868,823 100% $ 674,018 100% $ 1,697,532 100% $ 1,297,617 100% Year-over-year growth 29 % 36 % 31 % 41 % Cost of revenue: GAAP cost of product revenue $ 235,582 $ 169,046 $ 455,239 $ 328,424 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (29,778 ) (19,738 ) (57,013 ) (38,538 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (10,336 ) (7,877 ) (20,483 ) (12,458 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 195,468 $ 141,431 $ 377,743 $ 277,428 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenue $ 52,496 $ 49,346 $ 105,356 $ 99,382 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (13,689 ) (15,511 ) (27,604 ) (30,431 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,662 ) (1,662 ) (3,289 ) (3,108 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenue $ 37,145 $ 32,173 $ 74,463 $ 65,843 GAAP cost of revenue $ 288,078 33% $ 218,392 32% $ 560,595 33% $ 427,806 33% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (43,467 ) (35,249 ) (84,617 ) (68,969 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (11,998 ) (9,539 ) (23,772 ) (15,566 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 232,613 27% $ 173,604 26% $ 452,206 27% $ 343,271 26% Gross profit (loss): GAAP product gross profit $ 593,668 $ 471,163 $ 1,163,598 $ 901,857 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges 29,778 19,738 57,013 38,538 Amortization of acquired intangibles 10,336 7,877 20,483 12,458 Non-GAAP product gross profit $ 633,782 $ 498,778 $ 1,241,094 $ 952,853 GAAP professional services and other revenue gross loss $ (12,923 ) $ (15,537 ) $ (26,661 ) $ (32,046 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges 13,689 15,511 27,604 30,431 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,662 1,662 3,289 3,108 Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue gross profit $ 2,428 $ 1,636 $ 4,232 $ 1,493 GAAP gross profit $ 580,745 67% $ 455,626 68% $ 1,136,937 67% $ 869,811 67% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges 43,467 35,249 84,617 68,969 Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,998 9,539 23,772 15,566 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 636,210 73% $ 500,414 74% $ 1,245,326 73% $ 954,346 74% Gross margin: GAAP product gross margin 72 % 74 % 72 % 73 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges as a % of product revenue 3 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Amortization of acquired intangibles as a % of product revenue 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP product gross margin 76 % 78 % 77 % 77 % GAAP professional services and other revenue gross margin (33 %) (46 %) (34 %) (48 %) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges as a % of professional services and other revenue 35 % 46 % 35 % 45 % Amortization of acquired intangibles as a % of professional services and other revenue 4 % 5 % 4 % 5 % Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue gross margin 6 % 5 % 5 % 2 % GAAP gross margin 67 % 68 % 67 % 67 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges as a % of revenue 5 % 5 % 5 % 6 % Amortization of acquired intangibles as a % of revenue 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 73 % 74 % 73 % 74 % Operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 400,625 46% $ 343,288 51% $ 801,447 47% $ 674,846 52% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (83,740 ) (84,822 ) (164,361 ) (164,447 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (7,801 ) (7,553 ) (15,431 ) (14,860 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 309,084 35% $ 250,913 37% $ 621,655 36% $ 495,539 38% GAAP research and development expense $ 437,660 51% $ 313,996 47% $ 848,454 50% $ 591,408 46% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (209,735 ) (166,258 ) (413,776 ) (312,886 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (3,679 ) (3,254 ) (7,279 ) (5,078 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 224,246 26% $ 144,484 21% $ 427,399 25% $ 273,444 21% GAAP general and administrative expense $ 97,763 11% $ 83,749 12% $ 190,911 11% $ 162,202 12% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (36,395 ) (27,912 ) (70,972 ) (55,560 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (451 ) (451 ) (892 ) (887 ) Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments (1,783 ) (4,569 ) (2,765 ) (7,198 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 59,134 7% $ 50,817 8% $ 116,282 7% $ 98,557 8% GAAP total operating expenses $ 936,048 108% $ 741,033 110% $ 1,840,812 108% $ 1,428,456 110% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges (329,870 ) (278,992 ) (649,109 ) (532,893 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (11,931 ) (11,258 ) (23,602 ) (20,825 ) Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments (1,783 ) (4,569 ) (2,765 ) (7,198 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 592,464 68% $ 446,214 66% $ 1,165,336 68% $ 867,540 67% Operating income (loss): GAAP operating loss $ (355,303 ) (41%) $ (285,407 ) (42%) $ (703,875 ) (41%) $ (558,645 ) (43%) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges(1) 373,337 314,241 733,726 601,862 Amortization of acquired intangibles 23,929 20,797 47,374 36,391 Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments 1,783 4,569 2,765 7,198 Non-GAAP operating income $ 43,746 5% $ 54,200 8% $ 79,990 5% $ 86,806 7% Operating margin: GAAP operating margin (41 %) (42 %) (41 %) (43 %) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges as a % of revenue 43 % 46 % 43 % 46 % Amortization of acquired intangibles as a % of revenue 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments as a % of revenue - % 1 % - % 1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5 % 8 % 5 % 7 % Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $ (317,770 ) (36%) $ (227,320 ) (34%) $ (635,586 ) (37%) $ (453,384 ) (35%) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges(1) 373,337 314,241 733,726 601,862 Amortization of acquired intangibles 23,929 20,797 47,374 36,391 Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments 1,783 4,569 2,765 7,198 Income tax effect related to the above adjustments and acquisitions (18,183 ) (31,947 ) (33,738 ) (57,578 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 63,096 7% $ 80,340 12% $ 114,541 7% $ 134,489 10% Net income (loss) attributable to Snowflake Inc.: GAAP net loss attributable to Snowflake Inc. $ (316,899 ) (36%) $ (226,867 ) (34%) $ (633,887 ) (37%) $ (452,494 ) (35%) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation-related charges(1) 373,337 314,241 733,726 601,862 Amortization of acquired intangibles 23,929 20,797 47,374 36,391 Expenses associated with acquisitions and strategic investments 1,783 4,569 2,765 7,198 Income tax effect related to the above adjustments and acquisitions (18,183 ) (31,947 ) (33,738 ) (57,578 ) Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (117 ) (50 ) (230 ) (110 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Snowflake Inc. $ 63,850 7% $ 80,743 12% $ 116,010 7% $ 135,269 10% Net income (loss) per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic and diluted 334,071 327,335 333,830 325,772 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-basic 334,071 327,335 333,830 325,772 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted(2) 359,319 363,033 361,323 361,697 Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 69,865 8% $ 83,191 12% $ 425,333 25% $ 382,635 29% Adjustments: Purchases of property and equipment (5,043 ) (6,298 ) (21,562 ) (13,268 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (5,992 ) (7,874 ) (13,396 ) (17,215 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow 58,830 7% 69,019 10% 390,375 23% 352,152 27% Adjustments: Net cash paid on payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions(3) 7,121 19,138 41,267 22,923 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 65,951 8% $ 88,157 13% $ 431,642 25% $ 375,075 29% Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 7 % 10 % 23 % 27 % Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin 8 % 13 % 25 % 29 %

(1) Stock-based compensation-related charges included employer payroll tax-related expenses on employee stock transactions of approximately $9.6 million and $31.5 million for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024, respectively, and $12.4 million and $28.3 million for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023, respectively. (2) For the periods in which we had non-GAAP net income, the non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Snowflake Inc. common stockholders-diluted included the effect of all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents (stock options, restricted stock units, and employee stock purchase rights under our 2020 Employee Stock Purchase Plan). The potential dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units with performance conditions not yet satisfied is included in the non-GAAP weighted-average number of diluted shares at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance conditions will be met. (3) The amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2024 do not include employee payroll taxes of $103.5 million and $278.1 million, respectively, and the amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 do not include employee payroll taxes of $98.3 million and $182.7 million, respectively, related to net share settlement of employee restricted stock units, which were reflected as cash outflows for financing activities.

