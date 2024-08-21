WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2024. Sales were $662 million, compared to the prior year's third quarter sales of $649 million. The third quarter 2024 sales included a favorable acquisition impact of 4%, partially offset by an organic sales decrease of 1% and unfavorable currency translation of 1%. The organic sales decrease was driven by lower demand in electronics and medical product lines, partially offset by growth in packaging, nonwovens, and optical sensors product lines.

Net income was $117 million, or $2.04 of earnings per diluted share, compared to prior year's third quarter net income of $128 million, or $2.22 of earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $138 million, a decrease from the prior year adjusted net income of $147 million. Third quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.41, a 6% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.55. The decrease reflects increased interest expense from prior year acquisitions and slightly lower overall operating margins.

EBITDA in the third quarter was $208 million, or 31% of sales, compared to prior year EBITDA of $208 million, or 32% of sales. EBITDA was flat as improved gross margins were offset by higher selling and administrative expenses, including the first-year effect of the ARAG acquisition.

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, "We delivered third quarter revenue in line with our expectations, driven by strong organic growth in our industrial product lines. Our Advanced Technology Solutions segment sequentially grew compared to second quarter, as order entry steadily improves in electronics end markets. Across the company, the teams executed another solid operating performance delivering strong gross margins and 31% EBITDA margin. Overall, I am pleased with our focus on the customer while managing profitability well against headwinds in select businesses."

Third Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $371 million increased 10% from the prior year, inclusive of a favorable acquisition impact of 7%, an organic sales increase of 4% and unfavorable currency translation of 1%. The organic sales increase was driven primarily by packaging and nonwovens product lines. Operating profit was $118 million, an increase of $3 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $135 million, or 36% of sales, a 10% increase from the prior year third quarter EBITDA of $122 million, or 36% of sales. The year-over-year increase was driven by the ARAG acquisition, and higher organic sales and gross profit.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $167 million decreased 2% compared to the prior year third quarter. The decrease was driven by lower demand in interventional solutions and fluid components product lines. Operating profit was $48 million, a decrease of $6 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $62 million, or 37% of sales, down versus the prior year third quarter EBITDA of $68 million, or 40% of sales.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $124 million decreased 11% compared to the prior year third quarter, driven by lower organic sales and unfavorable currency translation of 1%. While sequentially higher, the organic sales decrease compared to prior year was driven by softness in electronics processing and x-ray and test product lines, offset by growth in optical sensors product lines. Operating profit was $23 million, a decrease of $4 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $26 million, or 21% of sales, a decrease from the prior year third quarter EBITDA of $33 million, or 24% of sales.

Outlook

The Company is entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with approximately $650 million in backlog, which continues to normalize and remain concentrated in systems businesses. Based on current visibility and order entry trends, the Company is increasing its full-year revenue guidance range to $2,665 million - $2,705 million, inclusive of revenue from the Atrion acquisition in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Company is tightening full-year adjusted earnings per diluted share to the range of $9.45 - $9.65, unchanged at the midpoint, though now inclusive of the slightly dilutive Atrion impact in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Reflecting on the outlook, Nagarajan continued, "Throughout 2024, we have remained focused on delivering high quality operating performance in a dynamic environment. The diversification of our product portfolio, geographic exposure, mix of recurring revenue, in addition to the NBS Next growth framework and the contributions of our recent acquisitions, are positioning us well to end the year in line with record fiscal 2023 revenue. I remain pleased with our ability to manage profitability during this period, while remaining invested in the long-term objectives of the business."

The Company's definition of adjusted earnings excludes acquisition related amortization for both current and historical periods. It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related amortization, certain non-operating or income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance to a comparable GAAP range.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Sales $ 661,604 $ 648,677 $ 1,945,439 $ 1,909,319 Cost of sales 292,603 288,357 862,134 868,007 Gross profit 369,001 360,320 1,083,305 1,041,312 Gross margin % 55.8 % 55.5 % 55.7 % 54.5 % Selling & administrative expenses 201,943 189,324 588,196 553,590 Operating profit 167,058 170,996 495,109 487,722 Interest expense - net (17,776 ) (11,486 ) (56,729 ) (30,904 ) Other income (expense) - net 152 2,542 (971 ) (2,059 ) Income before income taxes 149,434 162,052 437,409 454,759 Income taxes 32,107 34,161 92,293 95,044 Net income $ 117,327 $ 127,891 $ 345,116 $ 359,715 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,229 56,989 57,171 57,114 Diluted 57,624 57,530 57,620 57,657 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.05 $ 2.24 $ 6.04 $ 6.30 Diluted earnings $ 2.04 $ 2.22 $ 5.99 $ 6.24

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,324 $ 115,679 Receivables - net 538,541 590,886 Inventories - net 438,167 454,775 Other current assets 82,106 67,970 Total current assets 1,224,138 1,229,310 Property, plant and equipment - net 401,415 392,846 Goodwill 2,785,773 2,784,201 Other assets 793,044 845,413 $ 5,204,370 $ 5,251,770 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 96,288 $ 115,662 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 421,979 466,427 Total current liabilities 518,267 582,089 Long-term debt 1,398,155 1,621,394 Other liabilities 434,191 450,227 Total shareholders' equity 2,853,757 2,598,060 $ 5,204,370 $ 5,251,770

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 345,116 $ 359,715 Depreciation and amortization 99,646 80,637 Other non-cash items 15,435 18,523 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (385 ) 19,197 Net cash provided by operating activities 459,812 478,072 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (43,786 ) (24,244 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (377,843 ) Other - net 8,896 91 Net cash used in investing activities (34,890 ) (401,996 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (244,355 ) 73,956 Repayment of finance lease obligations (4,505 ) (4,769 ) Dividends paid (116,789 ) (111,547 ) Issuance of common shares 29,142 18,449 Purchase of treasury shares (34,105 ) (78,163 ) Net cash provided used in financing activities (370,612 ) (102,074 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash: (4,665 ) 5,679 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 49,645 (20,319 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 115,679 163,457 End of period $ 165,324 $ 143,138

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 370,561 $ 338,257 3.6 % 7.4 % (1.4 )% 9.6 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 166,737 170,871 (2.0 )% - % (0.4 )% (2.4 )% Advanced Technology Solutions 124,306 139,549 (10.2 )% - % (0.7 )% (10.9 )% Total sales $ 661,604 $ 648,677 (0.9 )% 3.8 % (0.9 )% 2.0 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 287,016 $ 290,515 (3.4 )% 2.4 % (0.2 )% (1.2 )% Europe 179,370 167,536 (2.0 )% 9.8 % (0.7 )% 7.1 % Asia Pacific 195,218 190,626 4.1 % 0.8 % (2.5 )% 2.4 % Total sales $ 661,604 $ 648,677 (0.9 )% 3.8 % (0.9 )% 2.0 % Nine Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 1,092,099 $ 985,610 2.5 % 8.8 % (0.5 )% 10.8 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 495,229 491,683 0.9 % - % (0.2 )% 0.7 % Advanced Technology Solutions 358,111 432,026 (16.6 )% - % (0.5 )% (17.1 )% Total sales $ 1,945,439 $ 1,909,319 (2.2 )% 4.5 % (0.4 )% 1.9 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 855,456 $ 834,125 (0.3 )% 2.7 % 0.2 % 2.6 % Europe 540,750 498,379 (4.5 )% 12.2 % 0.8 % 8.5 % Asia Pacific 549,233 576,815 (3.1 )% 0.7 % (2.4 )% (4.8 )% Total sales $ 1,945,439 $ 1,909,319 (2.2 )% 4.5 % (0.4 )% 1.9 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - NET INCOME TO EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Net income $ 117,327 $ 127,891 $ 345,116 $ 359,715 Income taxes 32,107 34,161 92,293 95,044 Interest expense - net 17,776 11,486 56,729 30,904 Other expense - net (152 ) (2,542 ) 971 2,059 Depreciation and amortization 33,382 27,102 99,646 80,637 Inventory step-up amortization (1) - - 2,944 4,306 Severance and other 2,536 2,049 4,615 5,487 Acquisition-related costs (1) 5,160 7,732 5,757 13,721 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) $ 208,136 $ 207,879 $ 608,071 $ 591,873

(1) Represents fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 370,561 $ 338,257 $ 1,092,099 $ 985,610 Medical and Fluid Solutions 166,737 170,871 495,229 491,683 Advanced Technology Solutions 124,306 139,549 358,111 432,026 Total sales $ 661,604 $ 648,677 $ 1,945,439 $ 1,909,319 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 118,110 $ 115,346 $ 344,305 $ 329,439 Medical and Fluid Solutions 48,374 54,019 143,467 141,326 Advanced Technology Solutions 22,945 27,083 60,767 70,136 Corporate (22,371 ) (25,452 ) (53,430 ) (53,179 ) Total operating profit $ 167,058 $ 170,996 $ 495,109 $ 487,722 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 2,536 $ - $ 6,077 $ - Medical and Fluid Solutions - - - 1,479 Advanced Technology Solutions - 2,049 2,078 14,303 Corporate 5,160 7,732 5,161 7,732 Total adjustments $ 7,696 $ 9,781 $ 13,316 $ 23,514 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial Precision Solutions $ 14,521 $ 7,036 $ 42,821 $ 21,166 Medical and Fluid Solutions 13,553 14,133 40,822 41,441 Advanced Technology Solutions 3,368 3,834 10,093 11,656 Corporate 1,940 2,099 5,910 6,374 Total depreciation & amortization $ 33,382 $ 27,102 $ 99,646 $ 80,637 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 135,167 36% $ 122,382 36% $ 393,203 36% $ 350,605 36% Medical and Fluid Solutions 61,927 37% 68,152 40% 184,289 37% 184,246 37% Advanced Technology Solutions 26,313 21% 32,966 24% 72,938 20% 96,095 22% Corporate (15,271 ) (15,621 ) (42,359 ) (39,073 ) Total EBITDA $ 208,136 31% $ 207,879 32% $ 608,071 31% $ 591,873 31%

(1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 167,058 $ 170,996 $ 495,109 $ 487,722 Other / interest expense - net (17,624 ) (8,944 ) (57,700 ) (32,963 ) Net income 117,327 127,891 345,116 359,715 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.04 $ 2.22 $ 5.99 $ 6.24 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,624 57,530 57,620 57,657 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ - $ - $ 2,944 $ 4,306 Acquisition-related costs 5,160 7,732 5,757 13,721 Severance and other 2,536 2,049 4,615 5,487 ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES $ 19,202 $ 13,922 57,412 41,839 Total adjustments $ 26,898 $ 23,703 $ 70,728 $ 65,353 Adjustments net of tax $ 21,134 $ 18,706 $ 55,804 $ 51,694 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Adjusted Net income (1) $ 138,461 $ 146,597 $ 400,920 $ 411,409 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 2.41 $ 2.55 $ 6.96 $ 7.14

(1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (2) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and EBITDA, internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

