WKN: A0Q9ZL | ISIN: US2791581091 | Ticker-Symbol: ECHA
Tradegate
22.08.24
11:54 Uhr
9,260 Euro
+0,160
+1,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECOPETROL SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0809,26012:10
9,1009,26011:55
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 03:52 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecopetrol S.A.: Ecopetrol obtains authorization to execute a loan agreement with an international bank for two-hundred fifty million dollars

BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company") announces that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ("MHCP") has authorized Ecopetrol to execute a loan agreement for up to two-hundred fifty million dollars through Resolution 2476 dated August 20, 2024.

The loan is expected to be executed by and between the Company, as borrower, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, as lender. The term of the loan is expected to be five years, with the principal payable at maturity and a variable interest rate. The proceeds from this transaction are expected to be allocated to non-investment expenses, including the repayment of financial commitments maturing 2026.

According to the procedure outlined in the contract, the MHCP reviewed and authorized the terms, which anticipate borrower default events such as non-payment or failure to fulfill obligations. If these events materialize, the lenders may demand early repayment. Additionally, Ecopetrol may seek recourse if the agreed disbursements are not made. All of the above is in compliance and will be governed by the laws of the State of New York.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 19,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets (a)
Lina María Contreras Mora
Email: [email protected]

Head of Corporate Communications
 Marcela Ulloa
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
