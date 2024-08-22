Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153 | Ticker-Symbol: R90
Tradegate
22.08.24
12:01 Uhr
371,60 Euro
+0,40
+0,11 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
370,80371,0012:15
370,80371,0012:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 08:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwool A/S: Volume growth, efficient operations yield strong H1 and Q2 2024 sales and earnings

Report on the first half year of 2024
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 46 - 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 August 2024

Volume growth, efficient operations yield strong H1 and Q2 2024 sales and earnings

Highlights

  • Sales in H1 2024 reached 1928 MEUR, an increase of eight percent in both local currencies and reported figures compared to last year, driven by higher sales in primarily Central and Eastern Europe as well as North America. The sales increase was driven by volume growth while sales prices overall remained stable.

  • Sales in Q2 2024 reached 1010 MEUR, an increase of 10 percent in both local currencies and reported figures compared to last year.

  • EBITDA in H1 2024 reached 469 MEUR, up 31 percent, yielding a 24.3 percent EBITDA margin. Earnings continued at a healthy level, as sales prices remained stable and input costs were lower compared to last year.

  • EBITDA in Q2 2024 reached 253 MEUR, an increase of 31 percent. The EBITDA margin was 25.1 percent.
  • EBIT in H1 2024 increased 44 percent to 341 MEUR, with a 17.7 percent EBIT margin, up 4.4 percentage points.

  • EBIT in Q2 2024 increased 42 percent to 189 MEUR, with a 18.7 percent EBIT margin, up 4.2 percentage points.

  • Investments reached 180 MEUR in H1 2024, up 49 MEUR from last year mainly related to the finalisation of the electrical melter conversion in Flumroc and capacity expansion for Grodan.

  • Cash flow from operations before financial items and tax amounted to 399 MEUR for the first half of 2024, 109 MEUR higher than in the same period last year.

  • Shareholders may from 22 August 2024 until 5 September 2024 request conversion of A shares to B shares. For further information please refer to https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/investors/conversion-shares/.

  • At the end of June 2024, the company had purchased 223 900 B shares under the share buy-back programme for a total amount of 71 MEUR.

Outlook 2024

  • Sales growth of around mid-single-digit percent in local currencies.

  • EBIT margin around 17 percent.

  • Investment level around 375 MEUR excluding acquisitions.

CEO comment
Commenting on the Group's performance, CEO Jens Birgersson says:

"I am pleased with our second quarter sales and earnings performance, where our earnings reached a record high level. These results are driven primarily by volume growth across multiple regions, stable prices, and our highly efficient operations. Volume growth was especially solid in Eastern Europe as well as North America and South Asia. The renovation and industrial sectors in Western Europe were stronger than new build construction, which remains challenged. Overall, sales grew well in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Sweden; less so in France and the UK".

Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00


Earnings call:
ROCKWOOL Group will host an earnings call on 22 August 2024 at 14.00 CEST. The earnings call will be transmitted live on www.rockwool.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.