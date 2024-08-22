Worldly, the leading supply chain sustainability data and insights platform for the consumer goods and apparel industries, today announced Pia Heidenmark Cook, renowned sustainability expert and former Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA, as the keynote speaker at the upcoming Worldly Customer Forum. The inaugural customer forum will take place on September 12 at the Hilton Munich Park in Munich, Germany, immediately after the Annual Meeting hosted by Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition), the global nonprofit alliance for the consumer goods industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822584024/en/

Pia Heidenmark Cook will be the keynote speaker at the Worldly Customer Forum in Munich. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Worldly Customer Forum promises a day of inspiring stories, practical insights, and meaningful connections, designed to bring together corporate sustainability leaders and practitioners to drive action towards a common goal ensuring a more sustainable future. The interactive agenda includes a mixture of keynotes and breakaway workshops focused on translating ideas into tangible actions. The event comes at a critical time for the industry as it seeks to decarbonize the supply chain to curb the impacts of climate change. Businesses are also preparing for new regulations like the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which will require them to report their social and environmental impacts, starting in January.

Pia Heidenmark Cook's keynote address will set the tone for the Worldly Customer Forum, inspiring and motivating the 200+ representatives from the apparel and consumer goods sectors in attendance. Her speech will emphasize the critical value of their work, aligning with the forum's theme, "Impact in Action." Acknowledging the challenges of sustainability efforts, Pia will deliver a message focusing on tangible actions and progress as the industry focuses on decarbonization to reduce its environmental footprint in line with the Paris Agreement.

"Pia's sustainability leadership and extensive experience make her the perfect person to inspire and challenge our community and push the boundaries of what's possible in our collective journey towards a more sustainable future," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly.

During her tenure as Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA, Pia Heidenmark Cook played a pivotal role in integrating sustainability into the core business strategy. She led the execution of several impact initiatives including decoupling growth from climate footprint with 14% business growth and 14% footprint reduction in the same period, spearheading IKEA's commitment to becoming climate positive by 2030, significantly increasing the use of renewable and recycled materials, and promoting sustainable living among customers worldwide. Pia has been recognized as one of the most influential sustainability leaders globally and has received numerous awards for her contributions to the field.

"I am excited to join Worldly's Customer Forum and share my experiences and learnings with a community that is as passionate about sustainability as I am," said Pia Heidenmark Cook. "This opportunity to connect brands and manufacturers is crucial to drive meaningful sustainability initiatives. By fostering collaboration and understanding between these groups, we can create a powerful impact and accelerate our journey towards a sustainable future."

Other companies represented at the forum will include LVMH Group, Eileen Fisher, Walmart, Target, Dunelm, H&M, Marks Spencer, Komar Brands, Due Diligence Design, Elevate Textiles, Arvind Limited, the Social Labor Convergence Program, and more.

To register for the Worldly Customer Forum, please visit worldly.io/resources/worldly-customer-forum-2024.

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet's most comprehensive supply chain sustainability data and insights platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies' value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies, including ZDHC, Bluesign and the Higg Index developed and owned by global nonprofit alliance Cascale Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822584024/en/

Contacts:

WorldlyMedia@finnpartners.com