Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with the current Premier League title holder, Manchester City to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner. As part of this partnership, Corpay Cross-Border has also been named an Official Partner of Manchester City Women.

Through this partnership, Manchester City will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay Cross Border's innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is elated to be named the Official FX Partner of Manchester City, as well as an Official Partner of the Manchester City Women's team," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, as well as our corporate payments and currency risk management business globally, we are excited to partner with one of the Premier League's most successful football clubs, and wish them luck in the upcoming season as they seek to secure their 9th Premier League title."

"As we continue to grow as a club globally, we do so with a commitment to innovate and improve as a business across our various services. As such, we are pleased to welcome Corpay, a market leader in corporate payments that will enhance our services and support our global growth," said Kaitlyn Beale VP, City Football Group Global Partnership Sales.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

