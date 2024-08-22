Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93Z | ISIN: SE0002575340 | Ticker-Symbol: NTP
Frankfurt
22.08.24
08:10 Uhr
0,007 Euro
-0,009
-54,60 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABLIVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABLIVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.08.2024 08:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abliva AB: Abliva AB Interim Report January - June 2024

FALCON Positioned for Success Following Analysis by Independent Committee ? Strong Safety Profile Confirmed, and Both Primary Endpoints Passed Futility

Second Quarter Summary

Important events April - June 2024

  • The new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders, announced on 22 February 2024 and carried out in April 2024, was subscribed to 100 percent, which provided Abliva with approximately SEK 46 million before deduction for transaction costs.

Important events after the reporting period

  • In July, Abliva announced a positive outcome of the interim analysis of the 24-week data of the FALCON study with KL1333, increasing the probability of a positive readout upon completion of the full study. The analysis confirmed the strong safety profile of KL1333, both primary endpoints passed futility, and the company was recommended to include a total of 180 patients.
  • Following the positive outcome of the interim analysis, Abliva was provided with additional proceeds of SEK 42 million before transaction costs through the conversion of the convertible bonds pledged in the capital raise earlier this year.

Financial information

April-June 2024*

  • Net revenues: SEK 0 (0)
  • Other operating income: SEK 0 (2,711,000)
  • Loss before tax: SEK 25,750,000 (21,226,000)
  • Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.02 (0.02)
  • Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.02 (0.02)

January-June 2024*

  • Net revenues: SEK 0 (0)
  • Other operating income: SEK 513,000 (3,766,000)
  • Loss before tax: SEK 43,933,000 (37,318,000)
  • Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.04 (0.04)
  • Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.04 (0.04)

* APM Alternative performance measures, see definition on page 19.

The complete Interim report is available for download below and through Abliva's website www.abliva.com.

This information is information that Abliva AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2024-08-22 08:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Catharina Johansson, Deputy CEO, CFO & VP Investor Relations
+46 (0)46-275 62 21, ir@abliva.com

Abliva AB (publ)
Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 275 62 20 (switchboard)
info@abliva.com, www.abliva.com

Abliva - Delivering mitochondrial health

Abliva discovers and develops medicines for the treatment of mitochondrial disease. This rare and often very severe disease occurs when the cell's energy provider, the mitochondria, do not function properly. The company has prioritized two projects. KL1333, a powerful regulator of the essential co-enzymes NAD? and NADH, has entered late-stage development. NV354, an energy replacement therapy, has completed preclinical development. Abliva, based in Lund, Sweden, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: ABLI). For more information, please visit?www.abliva.com.?Subscribe to our news and follow us on?LinkedIn?and YouTube.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.