Abliva AB: Abliva AB Interim Report January - June 2024

FALCON Positioned for Success Following Analysis by Independent Committee ? Strong Safety Profile Confirmed, and Both Primary Endpoints Passed Futility

Second Quarter Summary

Important events April - June 2024

The new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders, announced on 22 February 2024 and carried out in April 2024, was subscribed to 100 percent, which provided Abliva with approximately SEK 46 million before deduction for transaction costs.

Important events after the reporting period

In July, Abliva announced a positive outcome of the interim analysis of the 24-week data of the FALCON study with KL1333, increasing the probability of a positive readout upon completion of the full study. The analysis confirmed the strong safety profile of KL1333, both primary endpoints passed futility, and the company was recommended to include a total of 180 patients.

Following the positive outcome of the interim analysis, Abliva was provided with additional proceeds of SEK 42 million before transaction costs through the conversion of the convertible bonds pledged in the capital raise earlier this year.

Financial information

April-June 2024*

Net revenues: SEK 0 (0)

Other operating income: SEK 0 (2,711,000)

Loss before tax: SEK 25,750,000 (21,226,000)

Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.02 (0.02)

Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.02 (0.02)

January-June 2024*

Net revenues: SEK 0 (0)

Other operating income: SEK 513,000 (3,766,000)

Loss before tax: SEK 43,933,000 (37,318,000)

Loss per share before dilution: SEK 0.04 (0.04)

Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.04 (0.04)

* APM Alternative performance measures, see definition on page 19.

Abliva - Delivering mitochondrial health

Abliva discovers and develops medicines for the treatment of mitochondrial disease. This rare and often very severe disease occurs when the cell's energy provider, the mitochondria, do not function properly. The company has prioritized two projects. KL1333, a powerful regulator of the essential co-enzymes NAD? and NADH, has entered late-stage development. NV354, an energy replacement therapy, has completed preclinical development. Abliva, based in Lund, Sweden, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: ABLI). For more information, please visit?www.abliva.com.?Subscribe to our news and follow us on?LinkedIn?and YouTube.