Nano Dimension reported record revenue of $15.0m in Q224, slightly higher year-on-year and 12% higher quarter-on-quarter. The Reshaping Nano initiative continued to reduce cash burn, which was down 64% y-o-y in Q224 and 69% in H124, before share buybacks. Management is focused on completing the Desktop Metal (DM) acquisition by the end of the year. The combined entity will have a broad product offering, supporting the entire value chain from prototyping through to volume manufacturing, along with considerable cash to support organic and inorganic growth. With significant revenue and cost synergies identified, the new group should be able to accelerate the path to profitability.

