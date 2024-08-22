A Hotels Hospitality payments solution to meet customers where they want to pay

DNA Payments, a leading provider of payment solutions for the hospitality and food beverage (F&B) sectors and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its Pay at Reception, Pay at Counter and Pay at Table solutions are now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralised repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Pay at Reception solution enables high-level business benefits for the hospitality sector. Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) communicates with axept® PRO payment devices over the merchant's local area network through a secured HTTPS connection. The OPI service connects to the premise-based Oracle Property Management System (PMS). The interface enables the following features and benefits:

Pre-authorisation transactions when guests check-in

Incremental authorisations (Top-Up) during the stay.

Automatically release authorisations if a guest wants to pay with a different card than the one provided at check-in.

Complete sale transactions with the same card provided at check-in.

Purchase, refund and void transactions.

End-of-day settlement transactions are to inform the payment service provider (PSP) system when the PMS initiates the end-of-day procedure.

Tokenised, secure transactions.

The Pay at Counter and Pay at Table solutions enable a range of benefits for hotels, hospitality, food and beverage, and quick serve retail (QSR) businesses. DNA Payments' axept® PRO is integrated with Oracle Simphony to deliver Pay at Counter, which will allow payments to be accepted at the counter or bar using our payment terminals for QSR and retail concession outlets and enable sales, sale plus gratuity, refunds and more.

Pay at Table allows customers to pay at their table without going to a counter. The server logs on to a payment terminal and retrieves the bill. Before asking for payment, the server may print the itemised bill or ask the customer to confirm.

The axept® PRO Split Check Calculator helps customers determine which portion of the bill they wish to pay. Customers can also enter a gratuity added to the payment amount before the transaction is processed. A receipt is printed, and the amount paid is passed to the Oracle Simphony system, which then deducts the amount paid from the outstanding balance.

DNA Payments' PAX A920 Pro and our range of cutting-edge, portable payment devices will handle any payment scenario with our direct connections to all major card networks and brands, including marketing leading alternative payment methods (APMs). After that, Oracle Simphony will manage token-based actions. This interface enables the following features and benefits:

Split Check Calculator

Tokenisation of all card data

Sale/purchase

Sale plus Gratuity

Void

Refunds

Settlements

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while addressing the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founders of DNA Payments, said: "DNA Payments' participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Pay at Reception, Pay at Counter and Pay at Table. We look forward to leveraging the power of the OCI to help us achieve our business goals."

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers' experience.

Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the UK, DNA Payments is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. dnapayments.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240821045382/en/

Contacts:

DNA Payments Media Contact

John Morrison

john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com