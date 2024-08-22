Anzeige
22.08.2024
JK Tech Recognised as a Seasoned Data Science Service Provider in the 2024 PeMa Quadrant Report by AIM Research

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, has been recognised as a "Seasoned" Data Science Service Provider in the 2024 PeMa Quadrant report by AIM Research. This recognition highlights JK Tech's consistent innovation, deep expertise, and significant impact in the data science field. The PeMa Quadrant, an industry benchmark, evaluates providers based on market penetration and service maturity. JK Tech's placement in this reflects its strong market presence, domain knowledge, and successful delivery of advanced data science solutions that drive substantial value across various sectors.

JK Tech Logo

The company's data science capabilities have been instrumental in the recent launch of the company's Gen AI Orchestrator, JIVA. This solution has played a critical role in reinforcing JK Tech's leadership in the data science landscape, particularly in industries such as Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and Insurance (P&C).

Acknowledging the achievement, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, of JK Tech, said, "We are proud to be recognised as a Data Science Service Provider in the 2024 PeMa Quadrant. Our focus on Data, Cloud, and Gen AI drives innovative solutions to improve decision-making, optimise operations, and unlock new revenue streams. JK Tech's success in data science is driven by strategic partnerships, advanced frameworks, and strong customer focus. This recognition demonstrates the transformative impact of JIVA which integrates AI-driven data science models into clients' business processes, enabling real-time analytics, predictive insights, and data-driven decision-making. It transforms business interactions with data by enabling natural language queries, managing structured and unstructured data, enforcing access rights, and transparency and trust in AI processes.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a global leader in Digital and Business Consulting. The organisation stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. Serving clients across Retail & Consumer Products, Insurance, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries, JK Tech's expertise centers around Data Transformation, Cloud Engineering, Al/ML, and Hyperautomation. With its niche Data Transformation solution, JK Tech leverages Data and Analytics, enabling businesses to improve their performance and create lasting value. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/3012700/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jk-tech-recognised-as-a-seasoned-data-science-service-provider-in-the-2024-pema-quadrant-report-by-aim-research-302228461.html

