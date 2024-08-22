Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is proud to announce that it has received two notable awards from the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards. Aclara received accolades in both the "Innovation" and "Environmental Sustainability" categories, accepting recognition for its groundbreaking technology for environmentally responsible extraction of heavy rare earth elements (HREEs).

The Mining Technology Excellence Awards is one of the most widely recognized programmes in the industry, powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, celebrating the leading achievements and innovations within the mining industry. The awards programme highlights companies and individuals who are driving meaningful progress and transformation in the sector.

"We are honored to receive these two awards, which reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship," said Ramon Barua, CEO of Aclara. "Our patented Circular Mineral Harvesting process exemplifies our dedication to creating a positive impact on both our industry and the planet. The Innovation Award highlights our distinctive approach to vertical integration, which focuses on creating a robust supply chain for ESG-compliant permanent magnets, essential to supporting the increasing demand for a reliable, transparent source in the clean technology sector."

The Company's proprietary Circular Mineral Harvesting ("CMH") technology garnered the Innovation award, as Aclara seeks to set a new benchmark in sustainable rare earth extraction. This technology, which has been successfully piloted at a semi-industrial scale, allows for the production of high-purity heavy rare earth carbonates with minimal environmental impact. Aclara's strategic initiatives, including the establishment of its subsidiary Aclara Technologies Inc. in the United States and partnerships with industry leaders such as VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG and CAP S.A., further progresses the Company's position as a forerunner in the development of a responsible supply chain for permanent magnets essential to clean technology sectors.

In the realm of Environmental Sustainability, Aclara's CMH process has continued to develop the heavy rare earths sector by eliminating the need for explosives, crushing, milling, and tailings dams, thus significantly reducing the environmental footprint of mining activities. The Company's 95% water and 99% main reagent recycling rates exemplify its dedication to resource conservation. Aclara's commitment extends beyond its operational practices, as evidenced by its substantial contributions to local reforestation efforts and adherence to the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its corporate mission with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: expectations as to the Company's circular mineral harvesting process, including the results, impacts or projected benefits in respect thereof; and any other statements that are not material facts. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

