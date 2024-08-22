MustGrow has received the Arizona Department of Agriculture approval to commence sales of TerraSante TM , an organic biofertility product, in the State of Arizona.

Mustard-derived TerraSanteTM focuses on soil and soil microbiome health, nutrient/water use efficiencies, and plant yields.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") is pleased to announce receipt of the Arizona Department of Agriculture registration approval for its mustard plant-based TerraSanteTM, an organic biofertility product. The Arizona organic certification is included under MustGrow's existing Organic OMRI Listed® certifications in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington State.





MustGrow's Arizona registration and organic certification is a key pillar in the commercialization strategy with BioAg Product Strategies. Notably, several large California agriculture companies utilize Arizona's winter climate for winter farming production. In addition to Arizona, and recently-awarded Idaho, California, Oregon and Washington State, MustGrow expects to continue its efforts towards further state-level registrations in other pertinent U.S. states.

With over 25 million acres of farmland, Arizona farms produced US$3.0 billion in agricultural crop products in 20221. The Vegetable/Melon/Potatoes category led with US$1.43 billion in sales2. Arizona is ranked 2nd in the U.S. production for head lettuce, leaf lettuce, romaine lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, and cantaloupe. Yuma County is considered the winter lettuce capital of the world, also highly regarded for its leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower3.

TerraSanteTM for Soil and Ecological Health

MustGrow's soil amendment and biofertility development programs focus on soil and soil microbiome health, nutrient and water use efficiencies, and plant yields. Soil is a farmer's most valuable asset, and MustGrow's mustard plant-based technologies are being developed with the intention to improve not only the health of the soil, but also the surrounding ecological environment.

As an organic biofertilizer in soluble mixable form, TerraSanteTM contains nutritious plant proteins and carbohydrates that feed the soil and soil microbes, potentially improving beneficial microbial activity and ensuring long-term sustainable soil health. These targeted micro-communities have been shown to work to improve nutrient availability, which can potentially increase plant vigor and yields, while reducing plant stress. TerraSanteTM has the potential to improve crop nutrient uptake and, hence, overall crop performance. There are no artificial additives or preservatives used during its manufacturing.

To learn more about TerraSanteTM, visit www.mustgrow.ca.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Bayer, Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions for applications in biocontrol to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals in preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation. Bayer has a commercial agreement to develop and commercialize MustGrow's biocontrol soil applications in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI Listed®) and California's Organic Input Material (OIM) Program registered biofertility product, TerraSanteTM, in key U.S. states including California. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid technologies could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. MustGrow has approximately 51.6 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 54.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements MustGrow makes regarding: its commercialization strategy; its continuing efforts towards further state-level registrations; TerraSanteTM ability to improve beneficial microbial activity; the ability of TerraSanteTM to increase plant vigor and yields; and the ability of TerraSanteTM to improve crop nutrient uptake. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include market receptivity to investor relations activities as well as those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

