Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DKEJ | ISIN: CA62849F2008 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NF0
Frankfurt
22.08.24
08:00 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0030,01613:34
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 13:12 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - MYDECINE ANNOUNCES FILING OF UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - MYDECINE ANNOUNCES FILING OF UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

MYDECINE ANNOUNCES FILING OF UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Vancouver, British Columbia, 22 August 2024 - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) is pleased to confirm that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ its unaudited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings can be obtained on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The interim results for the year ended 30 June 2024 are set out below.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman / George Duxberry

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with worldclass scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Asat,

June30,2024

$

December 31, 2023

(audited)

$

Currentassets

Cash

13,605

37,646

Sales tax receivable

144,915

155,455

Prepaids and deposits

-

19,278

Totalassets

158,520

212,379

Currentliabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,468,804

6,704,267

Notes payable

224,356

209,447

Convertible debentures, net

5,919,367

5,213,984

Total current liabilities

15,612,527

12,127,698

Shareholders'deficiency

Share capital

126,268,990

126,123,011

Contributed surplus

16,787,778

16,787,778

Equity portion of convertible debentures

285,756

285,756

Deficit

(158,796,531)

(155,111,864)

Totalshareholders'deficiency

(15,454,007)

(11,915,319)

Totalliabilitiesandshareholders'deficiency

158,520

212,379

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

2024

June 30, 2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

Expenses

$

$

$

$

Finance cost

366,309

239,621

716,777

474,539

Corporate development

2,176

2,018

2,768

503,649

Depreciation - property and equipment

-

3,403

-

8,678

Consulting fees

-

1,523,776

-

3,456,714

Director and management fees

227,304

124,921

430,022

308,883

Foreign exchange loss

25,645

(23,012)

75,122

(13,382)

Insurance

46,590

20,445

74,286

49,169

Office and miscellaneous

83,303

-

134,554

235,150

Professional fees

125,482

100,661

228,618

462,470

Regulatory and filing fees

27,021

30,914

29,271

131,594

Research and development

1,503,187

101,750

1,516,751

245,084

Salaries

269,223

393,751

494,570

768,810

Totalexpenses

(2,676,240)

(2,518,248)

(3,702,739)

(6,631,358)

Otherincome(expenses)

Realized loss on marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss

-

-

-

(5,139,452)

Impairment of loan receivable

-

-

-

(1,285,366)

Other income

-

-

-

26,667

Gain on settlement of other financial liability

-

-

-

53,107

Gain on settlement of liability

7,257

-

18,072

(5,425)

Totalotherincome(expenses)

7,257

-

18,072

(6,350,469)

Netlossandcomprehensivelossfortheperiod

(2,668,983)

(2,518,248)

(3,684,667)

(12,981,827)

Netlosspershare-Basicanddilutedfromcontinuing operations

(0.04)

(0.10)

(0.06)

(0.59)

Weightedaveragenumberofsharesoutstanding-Basicand diluted

61,190,997

25,154,580

57,528,278

21,894,987

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Deficiency

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NumberofShares

ShareCapital

ContributedSurplus

EquityComponentofConvertible

Debentures

Deficit

TotalShareholder'Deficiency

Balance,December31,2022(restated)(Note15)

14,895,612

$ 115,918,379

$ 16,787,778

$

175,756

$ (134,164,832)

$

(1,282,919)

Shares issued for financing

7,076,342

3,324,500

-

-

-

3,324,500

Debt settlement

3,818,850

1,679,466

-

-

-

1,679,466

MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause

settlement

666,667

346,666

-

-

-

346,666

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(12,981,827)

(12,981,827)

Balance,June30,2023(restated)(Note15)

26,457,471

$ 121,269,011

$ 16,787,778

$

175,756

$ (147,146,659)

$

(8,914,114)

Balance,December31,2023

52,567,471

$ 126,123,011

$ 16,787,778

$

285,756

$ (155,111,864)

$

(11,915,319)

Debt settlement

9,187,927

145,978

-

-

-

145,978

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,687,667)

(3,687,667)

Balance,June30, 2024

61,755,398

$ 126,268,989

$ 16,787,778

$

285,756

$ (158,796,531)

$

(15,454,007)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

Fortheperiodended,

June30,2024

June30,2023

(Restated)(Note15)

Cashflowsused in

Operatingactivities

Net loss for the period

$ (3,687,667)

$ (12,981,827)

Items not affecting cash: Depreciation

-

8,679

Finance cost

717,837

474,537

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)

2,455

(1,947)

Revaluation of marketable securities

-

5,139,452

Gain on settlement of other financial liability

-

(53,107)

Gain (loss) on debt settlement

(18,072)

5,425

Impairment of loan receivables

-

1,285,366

Changesinoperatingactivities

(2,982,447)

(6,123,422)

Changesinnon-cashworkingcapitalitems:

Prepaids and deposits

19,278

1,038,329

Sales taxes receivable

10,540

240,157

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,928,588

1,024,660

Cashusedinoperatingactivities

(24,041)

(3,820,276)

Investingactivities

Sale of marketable securities

-

525,201

Netcashusedininvestingactivities

-

525,201

Financingactivities

Proceeds from sale of shares, net of cash share issuance cost

-

3,324,500

Netcashprovidedfromfinancingactivities

-

3,324,500

Increaseincashduringtheperiod

(24,041)

26,425

Cash,beginningofthe year

37,646

11,030

Cash,endofthe year

$ 13,605

$ 40,455

Non-CashInvestingandFinancingActivities

Taxes paid

$ -

$ -

Shares issued to settle debt

$ 145,979

$ 1,679,466

Interest paid

$ -

$ -

This financial information has been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Report is available from the Company's website at https://mydecine.com/.



4027471_0.png
© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.