Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - MYDECINE ANNOUNCES FILING OF UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
MYDECINE ANNOUNCES FILING OF UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Vancouver, British Columbia, 22 August 2024 - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) is pleased to confirm that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ its unaudited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings can be obtained on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The interim results for the year ended 30 June 2024 are set out below.
The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.
Joshua Bartch
Chief Executive Officer
contact@mydecineinc.com
AQSE Corporate Advisor
Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400
David Coffman / George Duxberry
About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.
Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with worldclass scientific and regulatory expertise.
Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
Forward-looking Information Statement
This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations
NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Asat,
June30,2024
$
December 31, 2023
(audited)
$
Currentassets
Cash
13,605
37,646
Sales tax receivable
144,915
155,455
Prepaids and deposits
-
19,278
Totalassets
158,520
212,379
Currentliabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,468,804
6,704,267
Notes payable
224,356
209,447
Convertible debentures, net
5,919,367
5,213,984
Total current liabilities
15,612,527
12,127,698
Shareholders'deficiency
Share capital
126,268,990
126,123,011
Contributed surplus
16,787,778
16,787,778
Equity portion of convertible debentures
285,756
285,756
Deficit
(158,796,531)
(155,111,864)
Totalshareholders'deficiency
(15,454,007)
(11,915,319)
Totalliabilitiesandshareholders'deficiency
158,520
212,379
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
2024
June 30, 2023
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2023
Expenses
$
$
$
$
Finance cost
366,309
239,621
716,777
474,539
Corporate development
2,176
2,018
2,768
503,649
Depreciation - property and equipment
-
3,403
-
8,678
Consulting fees
-
1,523,776
-
3,456,714
Director and management fees
227,304
124,921
430,022
308,883
Foreign exchange loss
25,645
(23,012)
75,122
(13,382)
Insurance
46,590
20,445
74,286
49,169
Office and miscellaneous
83,303
-
134,554
235,150
Professional fees
125,482
100,661
228,618
462,470
Regulatory and filing fees
27,021
30,914
29,271
131,594
Research and development
1,503,187
101,750
1,516,751
245,084
Salaries
269,223
393,751
494,570
768,810
Totalexpenses
(2,676,240)
(2,518,248)
(3,702,739)
(6,631,358)
Otherincome(expenses)
Realized loss on marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss
-
-
-
(5,139,452)
Impairment of loan receivable
-
-
-
(1,285,366)
Other income
-
-
-
26,667
Gain on settlement of other financial liability
-
-
-
53,107
Gain on settlement of liability
7,257
-
18,072
(5,425)
Totalotherincome(expenses)
7,257
-
18,072
(6,350,469)
Netlossandcomprehensivelossfortheperiod
|
(2,668,983)
(2,518,248)
(3,684,667)
(12,981,827)
Netlosspershare-Basicanddilutedfromcontinuing operations
(0.04)
(0.10)
(0.06)
(0.59)
Weightedaveragenumberofsharesoutstanding-Basicand diluted
61,190,997
25,154,580
57,528,278
21,894,987
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Deficiency
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NumberofShares
ShareCapital
ContributedSurplus
EquityComponentofConvertible
Debentures
Deficit
TotalShareholder'Deficiency
Balance,December31,2022(restated)(Note15)
14,895,612
$ 115,918,379
$ 16,787,778
$
175,756
$ (134,164,832)
$
(1,282,919)
Shares issued for financing
7,076,342
3,324,500
-
-
-
3,324,500
Debt settlement
3,818,850
1,679,466
-
-
-
1,679,466
MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause
settlement
666,667
346,666
-
-
-
346,666
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(12,981,827)
(12,981,827)
Balance,June30,2023(restated)(Note15)
26,457,471
$ 121,269,011
$ 16,787,778
$
175,756
$ (147,146,659)
$
(8,914,114)
Balance,December31,2023
52,567,471
$ 126,123,011
$ 16,787,778
$
285,756
$ (155,111,864)
$
(11,915,319)
Debt settlement
9,187,927
145,978
-
-
-
145,978
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(3,687,667)
(3,687,667)
Balance,June30, 2024
61,755,398
$ 126,268,989
$ 16,787,778
$
285,756
$ (158,796,531)
$
(15,454,007)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)
Fortheperiodended,
June30,2024
June30,2023
(Restated)(Note15)
Cashflowsused in
Operatingactivities
Net loss for the period
$ (3,687,667)
$ (12,981,827)
Items not affecting cash: Depreciation
-
8,679
Finance cost
717,837
474,537
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)
2,455
(1,947)
Revaluation of marketable securities
-
5,139,452
Gain on settlement of other financial liability
-
(53,107)
Gain (loss) on debt settlement
(18,072)
5,425
Impairment of loan receivables
-
1,285,366
Changesinoperatingactivities
(2,982,447)
(6,123,422)
Changesinnon-cashworkingcapitalitems:
Prepaids and deposits
19,278
1,038,329
Sales taxes receivable
10,540
240,157
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,928,588
1,024,660
Cashusedinoperatingactivities
(24,041)
(3,820,276)
Investingactivities
Sale of marketable securities
-
525,201
Netcashusedininvestingactivities
-
525,201
Financingactivities
Proceeds from sale of shares, net of cash share issuance cost
-
3,324,500
Netcashprovidedfromfinancingactivities
-
3,324,500
Increaseincashduringtheperiod
(24,041)
26,425
Cash,beginningofthe year
37,646
11,030
Cash,endofthe year
$ 13,605
$ 40,455
Non-CashInvestingandFinancingActivities
Taxes paid
$ -
$ -
Shares issued to settle debt
$ 145,979
$ 1,679,466
Interest paid
$ -
$ -
This financial information has been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Report is available from the Company's website at https://mydecine.com/.
