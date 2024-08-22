Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - MYDECINE ANNOUNCES FILING OF UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

Vancouver, British Columbia, 22 August 2024 - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) is pleased to confirm that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ its unaudited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings can be obtained on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The interim results for the year ended 30 June 2024 are set out below.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with worldclass scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Asat, June30,2024 $ December 31, 2023 (audited) $ Currentassets Cash 13,605 37,646 Sales tax receivable 144,915 155,455 Prepaids and deposits - 19,278 Totalassets 158,520 212,379 Currentliabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,468,804 6,704,267 Notes payable 224,356 209,447 Convertible debentures, net 5,919,367 5,213,984 Total current liabilities 15,612,527 12,127,698 Shareholders'deficiency Share capital 126,268,990 126,123,011 Contributed surplus 16,787,778 16,787,778 Equity portion of convertible debentures 285,756 285,756 Deficit (158,796,531) (155,111,864) Totalshareholders'deficiency (15,454,007) (11,915,319) Totalliabilitiesandshareholders'deficiency 158,520 212,379

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Expenses $ $ $ $ Finance cost 366,309 239,621 716,777 474,539 Corporate development 2,176 2,018 2,768 503,649 Depreciation - property and equipment - 3,403 - 8,678 Consulting fees - 1,523,776 - 3,456,714 Director and management fees 227,304 124,921 430,022 308,883 Foreign exchange loss 25,645 (23,012) 75,122 (13,382) Insurance 46,590 20,445 74,286 49,169 Office and miscellaneous 83,303 - 134,554 235,150 Professional fees 125,482 100,661 228,618 462,470 Regulatory and filing fees 27,021 30,914 29,271 131,594 Research and development 1,503,187 101,750 1,516,751 245,084 Salaries 269,223 393,751 494,570 768,810 Totalexpenses (2,676,240) (2,518,248) (3,702,739) (6,631,358) Otherincome(expenses) Realized loss on marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss - - - (5,139,452) Impairment of loan receivable - - - (1,285,366) Other income - - - 26,667 Gain on settlement of other financial liability - - - 53,107 Gain on settlement of liability 7,257 - 18,072 (5,425) Totalotherincome(expenses) 7,257 - 18,072 (6,350,469) Netlossandcomprehensivelossfortheperiod (2,668,983) (2,518,248) (3,684,667) (12,981,827) Netlosspershare-Basicanddilutedfromcontinuing operations (0.04) (0.10) (0.06) (0.59) Weightedaveragenumberofsharesoutstanding-Basicand diluted 61,190,997 25,154,580 57,528,278 21,894,987

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Deficiency

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NumberofShares ShareCapital ContributedSurplus EquityComponentofConvertible Debentures Deficit TotalShareholder'Deficiency Balance,December31,2022(restated)(Note15) 14,895,612 $ 115,918,379 $ 16,787,778 $ 175,756 $ (134,164,832) $ (1,282,919) Shares issued for financing 7,076,342 3,324,500 - - - 3,324,500 Debt settlement 3,818,850 1,679,466 - - - 1,679,466 MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause settlement 666,667 346,666 - - - 346,666 Net loss for the period - - - - (12,981,827) (12,981,827) Balance,June30,2023(restated)(Note15) 26,457,471 $ 121,269,011 $ 16,787,778 $ 175,756 $ (147,146,659) $ (8,914,114) Balance,December31,2023 52,567,471 $ 126,123,011 $ 16,787,778 $ 285,756 $ (155,111,864) $ (11,915,319) Debt settlement 9,187,927 145,978 - - - 145,978 Net loss for the period - - - - (3,687,667) (3,687,667) Balance,June30, 2024 61,755,398 $ 126,268,989 $ 16,787,778 $ 285,756 $ (158,796,531) $ (15,454,007)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

Fortheperiodended, June30,2024 June30,2023 (Restated)(Note15) Cashflowsused in Operatingactivities Net loss for the period $ (3,687,667) $ (12,981,827) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation - 8,679 Finance cost 717,837 474,537 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,455 (1,947) Revaluation of marketable securities - 5,139,452 Gain on settlement of other financial liability - (53,107) Gain (loss) on debt settlement (18,072) 5,425 Impairment of loan receivables - 1,285,366 Changesinoperatingactivities (2,982,447) (6,123,422) Changesinnon-cashworkingcapitalitems: Prepaids and deposits 19,278 1,038,329 Sales taxes receivable 10,540 240,157 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,928,588 1,024,660 Cashusedinoperatingactivities (24,041) (3,820,276) Investingactivities Sale of marketable securities - 525,201 Netcashusedininvestingactivities - 525,201 Financingactivities Proceeds from sale of shares, net of cash share issuance cost - 3,324,500 Netcashprovidedfromfinancingactivities - 3,324,500 Increaseincashduringtheperiod (24,041) 26,425 Cash,beginningofthe year 37,646 11,030 Cash,endofthe year $ 13,605 $ 40,455 Non-CashInvestingandFinancingActivities Taxes paid $ - $ - Shares issued to settle debt $ 145,979 $ 1,679,466 Interest paid $ - $ -

This financial information has been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Report is available from the Company's website at https://mydecine.com/.