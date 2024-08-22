Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 13:24 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QCY Launches MeloBuds Pro: Advanced ANC Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Res Audio and Extended Comfort

DONGGUAN, China, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a premier audio brand renowned for its expertise in wireless audio technology, announces the launch of MeloBuds Pro Adaptive ANC Wireless Earbuds. These wireless earbuds deliver Hi-Res Audio and stereo sound with powerful ANC while ensuring exceptional comfort for extended wear.

QCY MeloBuds Pro Adaptive ANC Wireless Earbuds

Zowerful Adaptive ANC

Equipped with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation(ANC), MeloBuds Pro auto-adjusts noise cancellation to adapt to your ear accordingly by analyzing your ear canal structure and how you wear it. The ANC system contributes to a wide frequency range (20 Hz-2500 kHz), with maximum ANC depth as high as 46 dB. Featuring 6 microphones and a wind noise-minimizing design, AI-based voice pickup technology ensures crystal-clear calls by cancelling ambient noise while enhancing vocals.

High-Resolution Sound

MeloBuds Pro supports LDAC high-resolution codec and is certified by Hi-Res Audio Wireless, supporting fast transmission of up to 990 kbps, and transmitting pure high-fidelity sound that spares no detail. Its advanced spatial audio algorithm enhances the soundstage, offering a 360° Stereo Sound experience. Equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver unit, MeloBuds Pro also offers a rich cascade of sound, texture, and detail.

Transparency Mode

Adjusting from 6 levels of Transparency Mode, users can stay engaged with their surroundings while enjoying music with MeloBuds Pro. The earbuds can enhance vocal during face-to-face conversations, allowing clear interactions without removing the earbuds.

Other Features

  • Smart Wearing Detection: MeloBuds Pro's proximity sensor knows when they're worn, pausing audio when taken out and resuming playback when put back in.
  • Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 34 hours of playtime with the charging case and get up to 1 hour of use with just a 10-minute charge.
  • Dual-Device Connectivity: You can connect MeloBuds Pro to two devices and seamlessly switch between them with simple touch controls.
  • Ultra-Low Latency: With an 80ms latency, MeloBuds Pro ensures synchronized audio and video for an enhanced gaming and movie experience.
  • IPX5 Waterproof rating: Splashes and sweat won't stop MeloBuds Pro.

Availability and Prices

QCY officially announced MeloBuds Pro in late August. Available in Gold, Green, White, and Black, the MeloBuds Pro is priced at $47.99. For more details, please visit the QCY website.

About QCY

QCY is a premier audio brand, established in 2009. As a global leader in wireless audio technology, QCY boasts over 200 technology research and development engineers and operates a comprehensive ecosystem integrating production, research and development, sales, and an audio testing laboratory. The brand's distribution channels span across the globe. For more information about QCY and its brands and products, please visit qcy.com.

PR Contact
Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY
pr@qcyearphone.com

Rice, Marketing Director, QCY
Rice@qcyearphone.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429459/QCY_MeloBuds_Pro_Adaptive_ANC_Wireless_Earbuds.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qcy-launches-melobuds-pro-advanced-anc-wireless-earbuds-with-hi-res-audio-and-extended-comfort-302228540.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.