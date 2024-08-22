Canadian Solar Inc.: Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Highlights
- Solar module shipments of 8.2 GW, above guidance of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW.
- Net revenues of $1.6 billion, in line with guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.
- 17.2% gross margin, in line with guidance of 16% to 18%.
- e-STORAGE backlog grew to $2.6 billion, backed by a record 66 GWh of pipeline, as of June 30, 2024.
- Recurrent Energy expanded its total development pipeline to 27 GWp of solar and 63 GWh of battery energy storage, as of June 30, 2024.
- Achieved initial closing of BlackRock's investment in Recurrent Energy, representing the majority of the planned $500 million capital infusion.
- Announced a $200 million private placement of secured convertible notes with PAG.
- Published the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, featuring sustainability disclosures aligned with global standards, on May 31, 2024.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We achieved solid results in the second quarter of 2024, with shipments, revenue, and gross margin meeting or surpassing our previous guidance. Today, we have reached an optimal scale-large enough to maintain a highly competitive cost structure yet lean enough to adapt swiftly to changes in industry dynamics. In our module business, we continue to apply a disciplined approach to operations, from strategic capacity investments to stringent order management. At the same time, we are positioning ourselves for sustainable medium- and long-term growth through our energy storage business, e-STORAGE, and global project development platform, Recurrent Energy. Sustainable and ethical growth is key to our strategy, and we are proud to have published our latest Corporate Sustainability Report, featuring expanded disclosures and enhanced transparency."
Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "Despite challenging market dynamics, CSI Solar achieved strong results in the first half. Amidst fierce industry competition, we maintained our focus on profitability while also increasing volume this quarter. As polysilicon prices further declined, the resulting price decreases across the upstream supply chain helped reduce manufacturing costs. Given the current industry landscape, we have decided to delay certain upstream investments to further prioritize profitability. In these situations, our partial vertical integration affords us strategic agility. Additionally, e-STORAGE not only delivered record volumes, but also grew its backlog to $2.6 billion, supported by a robust 66 GWh pipeline."
Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Canadian Solar's Recurrent Energy subsidiary, said, "We successfully completed the initial closing of BlackRock's $500 million investment and expect to finalize the transaction in the coming months. As we progress toward our operational targets, we continue to demonstrate our ability to secure competitive financing. Notably, we obtained a landmark multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to €1.3 billion, involving ten banks, to support the construction of renewable energy projects across several European countries."
Xinbo Zhu, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the second quarter of 2024, we delivered $1.6 billion in revenue, a gross margin of 17.2%, and $4 million in net income. Going forward, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy's leverage profiles will align with their respective strategic goals. This quarter, CSI Solar reduced its debt to better navigate the industry cycle. Meanwhile, Recurrent Energy will continue to increase leverage in the near-term to support its transition to a partial IPP model. The recently announced convertible notes will contribute to optimizing our capital structure, providing us with added financial flexibility."
Second Quarter 2024 Results
Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were 8.2 GW, up 30% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") and remained consistent year-over-year ("yoy"). Of the total, 135 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.
Net revenues in the second quarter of 2024 increased 23% qoq and decreased 31% yoy to $1.6 billion. The sequential increase primarily reflects a higher solar module shipment volume, partially offset by a decline in module average selling price ("ASP"). The yoy decrease primarily reflects a decline in module ASPs and lower project sales, partially offset by higher battery energy storage solutions sales.
Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $282 million, up 12% qoq and down 36% yoy. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 17.2%, compared to 19.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 18.6% in the second quarter of 2023. The gross margin sequential decrease was primarily caused by lower module ASPs. The gross margin yoy decrease was primarily driven by lesser margin contribution from solar power and battery energy storage asset sales and lower module ASPs, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs.
Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $234 million, compared to $204 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $216 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and yoy increases were primarily driven by higher shipping and handling expenses, with the yoy increase being partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expense.
Depreciation and amortization charges in the second quarter of 2024 were $122 million, compared to $110 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $73 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and yoy increases were primarily driven by the Company's continued investment in vertical integration and incremental capacity expansion.
Net interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was $19 million, compared to less than $1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $21 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest expense returned to a normalized level in the second quarter of 2024 with the absence of an interest benefit deriving from the interest income generated by anti-dumping and countervailing duty deposit refunds in the first quarter of 2024.
Net foreign exchange and derivative gain in the second quarter of 2024 was $13 million, compared to a net loss of $4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net gain of $34 million in the second quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the second quarter of 2024 was $4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $12 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $170 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") includes Recurrent Energy redeemable preferred shares dividends payable in kind. As a result, an EPS effect of 3 cents was deducted in the second quarter of 2024 on a dilutive basis.
Net cash flow used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was $429 million, compared to net cash flow used in operating activities of $291 million in the first quarter of 2024 and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $290 million in the second quarter of 2023. The operating cash outflow primarily resulted from increased project assets and accounts receivable.
Total debt was $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, including $2.0 billion, $2.0 billion, and $0.2 billion related to CSI Solar, Recurrent Energy, and convertible notes, respectively. Total debt decreased as compared to $4.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, mainly driven by optimization of CSI Solar's financial leverage to navigate the industry cycle, partially offset by new project development for Recurrent Energy.
Business Segments
The Company has two business segments: Recurrent Energy and CSI Solar. The two businesses operate as follows:
- Recurrent Energy is one of the world's largest clean energy project development platforms with 15 years of experience, having delivered approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects. It is vertically integrated and has strong expertise in greenfield origination, development, financing, execution, operations and maintenance, and asset management.
- CSI Solar consists of solar module and battery energy storage manufacturing, and delivery of total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits, and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services. CSI Solar's e-STORAGE branded battery energy storage business includes its utility-scale turnkey battery energy system solutions, as well as a small but growing residential battery energy storage business. These battery energy storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.
Recurrent Energy Segment
As of June 30, 2024, the Company held a leading position with a total global solar development pipeline of 27 GWp and a battery energy storage development pipeline of 63 GWh.
While Recurrent Energy's business model was historically predominantly develop-to-sell, the Company has been adjusting its strategy to create greater asset value and retain greater ownership of projects in select markets to increase revenues generated through recurring income, such as power sales, operations and maintenance, and asset management income.
The business model consists of three key drivers:
- Electricity revenue from operating portfolio to drive stable, diversified cash flows in growth markets with stable currencies;
- Asset sales (solar power and battery energy storage) in the rest of the world to drive cash-efficient growth model, as value from project sales will help fund growth in operating assets in stable currency markets; and
- Power services (O&M) and asset management through long-term operations and maintenance ("O&M") contracts, currently with approximately 11 GW of contracted projects, to drive stable and long-term recurring earnings and synergies with the project development platform.
In January 2024, the Company announced a $500 million investment from BlackRock. The investment will provide Recurrent Energy with additional capital to grow its high value project development pipeline while executing its strategy to transition from a pure developer to a developer plus long-term owner and operator in select markets including the U.S. and Europe. This transition is expected to create a more diversified portfolio and provide more stable long-term revenue in low-risk currencies, and enables Recurrent Energy to create and retain greater value in its own project development pipeline. The perimeter of the transaction includes 30 countries, excluding China and Japan.
In June 2024, Recurrent Energy announced the initial closing of the $500 million investment. The initial closing presents the majority of the planned capital infusion at $300 million (before transaction costs). Once the transaction is fully complete, BlackRock's $500 million investment will represent 20% of the outstanding fully diluted shares of Recurrent Energy on an as-converted basis. Canadian Solar will continue to own the remaining majority shares of Recurrent Energy.
Project Development Pipeline - Solar
As of June 30, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline was 27.4 GWp, including 1.7 GWp under construction, 4.8 GWp of backlog, and 20.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines, defined as follows:
- Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their risk cliff date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's risk cliff date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements, and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). A significant majority of backlog projects are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining have a reasonable assurance of securing PPAs.
- Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.
- Early-stage pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Recurrent Energy that are in the process of securing interconnection.
While the magnitude of the Company's project development pipeline is an important indicator of potential expanded power generation and battery energy storage capacity as well as potential future revenue growth, the development of projects in its pipeline is inherently uncertain. If the Company does not successfully complete the pipeline projects in a timely manner, it may not realize the anticipated benefits of the projects to the extent anticipated, which could adversely affect its business, financial condition, or results of operations. In addition, the Company's guidance and estimates for its future operating and financial results assume the completion of certain solar projects and battery energy storage projects that are in its pipeline. If the Company is unable to execute on its actionable pipeline, it may miss its guidance, which could adversely affect the market price of its common shares and its business, financial condition, or results of operations.
The following table presents Recurrent Energy's total solar project development pipeline.
Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2024) - MWp*
Region
In
Backlog
Advanced
Early-Stage
Total
North America
261
224
1,244
4,374
6,103
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
783**
2,465
1,578
5,539
10,365
Latin America
450**
486
83
4,540
5,559
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
-
173
708
1,413
2,294
China
100
1,320**
-
1,390
2,810
Japan
59
131
-
49
239
Total
1,653
4,799
3,613
17,305
27,370
*All numbers are gross MWp.
**Including 74 MWp in construction and 551 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.
Project Development Pipeline - Battery Energy Storage
As of June 30, 2024, Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 62.8 GWh, including 8.5 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 54.3 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines.
The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.
Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of June 30, 2024) - MWh
Region
In
Backlog
Advanced
Early-Stage
Total
North America
1,400
600
1,580
15,444
19,024
EMEA
-
1,580
4,627
26,612
32,819
Latin America
-
1,765
-
-
1,765
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
444
-
400
1,240
2,084
China
2,000
-
-
2,600
4,600
Japan
-
727
449
1,350
2,526
Total
3,844
4,672
7,056
47,246
62,818
Projects in Operation - Solar Power and Battery Energy Storage Power Plants (Including Unconsolidated Projects)
As of June 30, 2024, the solar power and battery energy storage plants in operation totaled around 1.6 GWp and 1.0 GWh respectively, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $1.2 billion. The estimated net resale value is based on selling prices that Recurrent Energy is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales.
Power Plants in Operation*
North
EMEA
Latin
Asia Pacific
ex. China and
China
Japan
Total
Solar (MWp)
163
58
970
6
310
62
1,569
Battery Energy
280
-
-
24
700
-
1,004
*All numbers are net MWp or MWh owned by Recurrent Energy; total gross MWp of solar projects is 2,621 MWp and total gross battery
Operating Results
The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Recurrent Energy segment for the periods indicated.
Recurrent Energy Segment Financial Results
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2023
Net revenues
50,525
39,433
360,045
89,958
380,097
Cost of revenues
26,564
26,381
201,981
52,945
214,824
Gross profit
23,961
13,052
158,064
37,013
165,273
Operating expenses
32,877
33,573
35,874
66,450
58,288
Income (loss) from
(8,916)
(20,521)
122,190
(29,437)
106,985
Gross margin
47.4 %
33.1 %
43.9 %
41.1 %
43.5 %
Operating margin
-17.6 %
-52.0 %
33.9 %
-32.7 %
28.1 %
* Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.
CSI Solar Segment
Solar Modules and Solar System Kits
CSI Solar shipped 8.2 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Pakistan, Germany, and Brazil.
CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.
Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*
June 2024
Actual
September 2024
Plan
December 2024
Plan
Ingot
20.4
25.0
25.0
Wafer
28.0
31.0
31.0
Cell
48.4
48.4
48.4
Module
60.0
61.0
61.0
*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions
e-STORAGE is CSI Solar's utility-scale battery energy storage platform. e-STORAGE provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated, utility-scale battery energy storage solutions, including bankable, end-to-end, utility-scale, turnkey battery energy storage system solutions across various applications. System performance is complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.
As of June 30, 2024, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of around 66 GWh, which includes both contracted and in-construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had approximately 3.1 GWh of operating battery energy storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.
As of June 30, 2024, the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was $2.6 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.
The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.
Battery Energy Storage Manufacturing
June 2024
Actual
December 2025
Plan
SolBank
20.0
30.0
*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
Operating Results
The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.
CSI Solar Segment Financial Results*
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
June 30,
June 30,
2023
Net revenues
1,731,470
1,342,153
2,013,993
3,073,623
3,723,723
Cost of revenues
1,441,897
1,094,568
1,726,154
2,536,465
3,120,275
Gross profit
289,573
247,585
287,839
537,158
603,448
Operating expenses
196,255
165,113
168,455
361,368
314,606
Income from operations
93,318
82,472
119,384
175,790
288,842
Gross margin
16.7 %
18.4 %
14.3 %
17.5 %
16.2 %
Operating margin
5.4 %
6.1 %
5.9 %
5.7 %
7.8 %
*Include effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Recurrent Energy segment. Please refer to the
The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:
CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
Q2 2024
% of Net
Q1 2024
% of Net
Q2 2023
% of Net
Americas
892
56
676
53
722
36
Asia
455
29
417
32
716
36
Europe and others
238
15
197
15
566
28
Total
1,585
100
1,290
100
2,004
100
*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Recurrent Energy.
Business Outlook
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 14% and 16%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 9.0 GW to 9.5 GW, including approximately 100 MW to the Company's own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in the third quarter of 2024 are expected to be between 1.4 GWh to 1.7 GWh, including about 1.2 GWh to the Company's own projects.
For the full year of 2024, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 32 GW to 36 GW and CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments in the range of 6.5 GWh to 7.0 GWh, including approximately 1 GW and 2.5 GWh respectively to the Company's own projects. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "While we continue to navigate challenging market conditions, our focus remains on sustainable, profitable growth. We are beginning to see signs of market rationalization, as module pricing and input costs reach record lows. In line with our commitment to strategic future planning, we are adjusting certain capacity investments to ensure a resilient financial profile. We anticipate stabilization in the second half of the year. Although global economic and political uncertainties will likely persist in the coming months, we have consistently managed risk effectively for our shareholders, partners, and customers in the past-and we remain committed to doing so going forward."
Recent Developments
Canadian Solar
On August 19, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with PAG, pursuant to which PAG will subscribe for US$200 million in aggregate principal of convertible notes due 2029. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to closing conditions. The Company will retain certain flexibility on drawdowns, using the net proceeds to optimize its capital structure.
On May 31, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report that showcases the Company's ongoing progress and achievements in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The sustainability disclosures in this report are aligned with global standards set by the SASB (the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), with reference to the IFRS (the International Financial Reporting Standards) set by ISSB (International Sustainability Standards Board).
CSI Solar
On August 8, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a turnkey EPC contract for 100 MW / 200 MWh energy storage solutions with Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia for FRV's Terang energy storage project in Victoria, Australia. FRV Australia, part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, is a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions. An energy storage supply agreement and a long-term service agreement had been signed between the companies. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in August 2024.
On July 18, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a contract with Root-Power Ltd., part of YLEM Group, to supply 11 MW AC / 22 MWh AC energy storage solutions for Root-Power's Coryton Energy Park project located in Corringham, Essex, England. Construction of the project started in late May 2024. An energy storage supply agreement and long-term service agreement had been signed between the companies.
On July 9, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured a contract with Aypa Power to deliver a 498 MWh DC standalone battery energy storage system for Aypa's Bypass Project in Texas. The project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. After integrating and commissioning the project to commercial operation, e-STORAGE will provide ongoing operational support for the project under a long-term service agreement.
On July 8, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop flagship energy storage projects across three locations in Nova Scotia, Canada: Bridgewater, Waverley, and White Rock. The projects total 150 MW / 705 MWh DC. Construction will be completed by the end of 2026, and the first site is expected to be operational in 2025. e-STORAGE will provide comprehensive EPC services along with long-term service agreements.
On June 20, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had entered into a partnership agreement with leading renewable energy supplier Lifestyle Solar Inc. to provide solar and energy storage solutions to homebuilders in California. Canadian Solar will offer its new N-type modules from its factory in Mesquite, TX, and the innovative stackable EP Cube home battery, enabling Lifestyle Solar's clients to achieve energy resilience and lower electricity costs.
On June 13, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had entered into an agreement with U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton to offer its solar and energy storage products across communities in California. In its commitment to excellence, D.R. Horton has chosen Canadian Solar's solar panels and batteries, a testament to the superior quality of Canadian Solar's products.
Recurrent Energy
On August 6, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had completed the sale of an 83 MWp project in the Dominican Republic to Grupo País and Acciona Energía. The Pedro Corto solar project, located in San Juan de la Maguana, is in the late stage of development.
On July 24, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had achieved the financial close on a €50 million loan from the European Investment Bank. The facility will support the development and construction of a solar energy portfolio in Italy.
On July 10, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with GKN Automotive, a global leader in drive systems, for the annual production of approximately 200 GWh of renewable electricity produced by Recurrent Energy's 115 MWp Rey I Project located in Seville, Andalucia, Spain. Currently under construction, Rey I is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2026. Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project upon completion.
On June 27, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had signed a $103 million tax credit facilitation agreement with Bank of America for its North Fork Solar Project. The 160 MW solar project, located southwest of Oklahoma City, is now operational.
On June 20, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured $513 million in project financing for its landmark Papago Storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Construction of the 1,200 MWh Papago Storage is slated to commence in the third quarter of 2024, with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025. This project holds a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service, and Recurrent Energy will own and operate the project after construction.
On June 17, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had achieved commercial operation on its first portfolio of Japan's feed-in premium (FIP) PV projects on June 1, 2024. Toyota Tsusho Corporation entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Company, securing 100% of the PV power, together with the Non-Fossil Certificates (NFCs) generated by the project.
On June 10, 2024, Canadian Solar announced the inauguration of the 446 MWp / 360 MWac Marangatu Solar Complex in Brasileira, Brazil. SPIC owns 70% of the project, while Recurrent Energy owns the remaining 30%. Developed by Recurrent Energy, Marangatu Solar Complex was fully energized in April 2024. 75% of the energy generated is secured through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).
On June 3, Canadian Solar announced it had achieved the initial closing and funding of an investment in Recurrent Energy's platform by BlackRock through a fund managed by its climate infrastructure business. The initial closing of the transaction, first announced in January 2024, was contingent on requisite regulatory approvals and other conditions, which have now been met.
On May 23, 2024, Canadian Solar announced it had secured a landmark multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to €1.3 billion with ten banks for the construction of solar and battery energy storage projects in several European countries, including Spain, Italy, the UK, the Netherland, France and Germany. Initially, the facility will support the near-term construction of close to 1 GW of solar capacity, with the vast majority allocated to Spain and the remainder to the UK.
About Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 23 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 133 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 1.6 GWp of solar power projects in operation, 6.5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 20.9 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has 1 GWh of battery energy storage projects in operation and a total battery energy storage project development pipeline of around 63 GWh, including approximately 8.5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 54.3 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Three Months Ended and As of June 30, 2024
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
CSI Solar
Recurrent
Energy
Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)
Total
Net revenues
$1,731,470
$50,525
$(146,562)
$1,635,433
Cost of revenues
1,441,897
26,564
(115,122)
1,353,339
Gross profit
289,573
23,961
(31,440)
282,094
Gross margin
16.7 %
47.4 %
-
17.2 %
Income (loss) from
$ 93,318
$(8,916)
$(36,752)
$47,650
Supplementary
Information:
Interest expense (3)
$(15,924)
$(15,289)
$(1,809)
$(33,022)
Interest income (3)
11,037
3,075
10
14,122
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,379,591
$234,023
$6,223
$1,619,837
Restricted cash - current and
571,546
858
-
572,404
noncurrent
Non-recourse borrowings
-
781,634
-
781,634
Other short-term and long-
1,778,326
1,099,669
-
2,877,995
term borrowings
Green bonds and convertible
-
146,998
228,165
375,163
notes
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
CSI Solar
Recurrent
Energy
Elimination
and
unallocated
items (1)
Total
Net revenues
$3,073,623
$89,958
$(199,037)
$2,964,544
Cost of revenues
2,536,465
52,945
(159,713)
2,429,697
Gross profit
537,158
37,013
(39,324)
534,847
Gross margin
17.5 %
41.1 %
-
18.0 %
Income (loss) from
$175,790
$(29,437)
$(49,631)
$96,722
operations (2)
Supplementary
Information:
Interest expense (3)
$(31,633)
$(29,578)
$(6,678)
$(67,889)
Interest income (3)
42,906
5,479
39
48,424
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
CSI Solar
Recurrent
Energy
Elimination
and
items (1)
Total
Net revenues
$2,013,993
$360,045
$(10,015)
$2,364,023
Cost of revenues
1,726,154
201,981
(4,686)
1,923,449
Gross profit
287,839
158,064
(5,329)
440,574
Gross margin
14.3 %
43.9 %
-
18.6 %
Income from operations (2)
$119,384
$122,190
$(17,451)
$224,123
Supplementary
Information:
Interest expense (3)
$(15,833)
$(12,824)
$(1,798)
$(30,455)
Interest income (3)
7,550
1,905
1
9,456
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
CSI Solar
Recurrent
Energy
Elimination
and
unallocated items (1)
Total
Net revenues
$3,723,723
$380,097
$(38,516)
$4,065,304
Cost of revenues
3,120,275
214,824
(28,370)
3,306,729
Gross profit
603,448
165,273
(10,146)
758,575
Gross margin
16.2 %
43.5 %
-
18.7 %
Income from operations (2)
$288,842
$106,985
$(26,100)
$369,727
Supplementary
Interest expense (3)
$(29,421)
$(17,889)
$(3,593)
$(50,903)
Interest income (3)
14,027
3,357
28
17,412
(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate items not considered part of management's evaluation of business segment operating performance.
(2) Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.
(3) Represents interest expenses payable to and interest income earned from third parties.
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar Revenues:
Solar modules
$ 1,207,816
$ 912,150
$ 1,722,687
Solar system kits
114,869
99,247
216,867
Battery energy storage solutions
225,805
251,473
14,889
EPC and others
36,418
26,808
49,535
Subtotal
1,584,908
1,289,678
2,003,978
Recurrent Energy Revenues:
Solar power and battery energy storage asset
12,752
6,044
338,487
Power services (O&M) and asset
18,644
15,868
13,408
Electricity revenue from operating portfolio
19,129
17,521
8,150
Subtotal
50,525
39,433
360,045
Total net revenues
$ 1,635,433
$ 1,329,111
$ 2,364,023
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar Revenues:
Solar modules
$ 2,119,966
$ 3,177,563
Solar system kits
214,116
350,454
Battery energy storage solutions
477,278
29,699
EPC and others
63,226
127,491
Subtotal
2,874,586
3,685,207
Recurrent Energy Revenues:
Solar PV and battery energy storage asset
18,796
343,108
Power services (O&M) and asset
34,512
22,095
Electricity revenue from operating portfolio
36,650
14,894
Subtotal
89,958
380,097
Total net revenues
$ 2,964,544
$ 4,065,304
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenues
$ 1,635,433
$ 1,329,111
$ 2,364,023
$ 2,964,544
$ 4,065,304
Cost of revenues
1,353,339
1,076,358
1,923,449
2,429,697
3,306,729
Gross profit
282,094
252,753
440,574
534,847
758,575
Operating expenses:
Selling and distribution
131,692
88,412
87,686
220,104
176,057
General and
100,911
94,693
139,571
195,604
218,219
Research and
25,578
34,279
23,137
59,857
40,444
Other operating income,
(23,737)
(13,703)
(33,943)
(37,440)
(45,872)
Total operating expenses
234,444
203,681
216,451
438,125
388,848
Income from operations
47,650
49,072
224,123
96,722
369,727
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(33,022)
(34,867)
(30,455)
(67,889)
(50,903)
Interest income
14,122
34,302
9,456
48,424
17,412
Gain (loss) on change in
81
(16,694)
(23,775)
(16,613)
(16,174)
Foreign exchange gain,
12,486
12,913
57,532
25,399
36,672
Investment income (loss),
(835)
169
1,955
(666)
10,335
Total other income
(7,168)
(4,177)
14,713
(11,345)
(2,658)
Income before income taxes
40,482
44,895
238,836
85,377
367,069
Income tax expense
(5,283)
(9,677)
(46,019)
(14,960)
(74,734)
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
(7,775)
1,005
4,719
(6,770)
12,030
Net income
27,424
36,223
197,536
63,647
304,365
Less: Net income
23,602
23,871
27,566
47,473
50,683
Net income attributable to
$ 3,822
$ 12,352
$ 169,970
$ 16,174
$ 253,682
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.02
$ 0.19
$ 2.62
$ 0.21
$ 3.92
Shares used in computation -
66,413,750
66,164,560
64,912,928
66,289,155
64,716,522
Earnings per share -
$ 0.02
$ 0.19
$ 2.39
$ 0.21
$ 3.58
Shares used in computation -
66,984,783
66,642,725
71,689,925
66,813,754
71,571,041
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$ 27,424
$ 36,223
$ 197,536
$ 63,647
$ 304,365
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
(59,897)
(53,813)
(68,507)
(113,710)
(45,257)
Gain (loss) on changes in fair
769
880
(1,050)
1,649
(711)
Gain (loss) on interest rate
(481)
965
(67)
484
(172)
Share of gain (loss) on changes
(159)
1,134
503
975
(107)
Comprehensive income (loss)
(32,344)
(14,611)
128,415
(46,955)
258,118
Less: comprehensive income
15,637
20,337
3,690
35,974
28,852
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ (47,981)
$ (34,948)
$124,725
$ (82,929)
$ 229,266
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,619,837
$ 1,938,689
Restricted cash
562,427
999,933
Accounts receivable trade, net
1,019,370
904,943
Accounts receivable, unbilled
164,226
101,435
Amounts due from related parties
35,215
40,582
Inventories
1,204,986
1,179,641
Value added tax recoverable
171,859
162,737
Advances to suppliers, net
172,408
193,818
Derivative assets
5,613
9,282
Project assets
555,555
280,793
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
268,433
283,600
Total current assets
5,779,929
6,095,453
Restricted cash
9,977
7,810
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,079,646
3,088,442
Solar power systems, net
1,266,529
951,513
Deferred tax assets, net
314,200
263,458
Advances to suppliers, net
231,298
132,218
Investments in affiliates
227,703
236,928
Intangible assets, net
33,923
19,727
Project assets
688,648
576,793
Right-of-use assets
226,517
237,007
Amounts due from related parties
38,668
32,313
Other non-current assets
239,899
254,098
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 12,136,937
$ 11,895,760
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 2,036,003
$ 1,805,198
Accounts payable
842,105
813,677
Short-term notes payable
765,511
878,285
Amounts due to related parties
3,629
511
Other payables
1,179,390
1,359,679
Advances from customers
274,051
392,308
Derivative liabilities
1,387
6,702
Operating lease liabilities
18,006
20,204
Other current liabilities
458,808
587,827
Total current liabilities
5,578,890
5,864,391
Long-term borrowings
1,623,626
1,265,965
Green bonds and convertible notes
375,163
389,033
Liability for uncertain tax positions
5,847
5,701
Deferred tax liabilities
88,624
82,828
Operating lease liabilities
113,331
116,846
Other non-current liabilities
491,554
465,752
TOTAL LIABILITIES
8,277,035
8,190,516
Redeemable non-controlling interest
$ 72,785
$ -
Equity:
Common shares
835,543
835,543
Additional paid-in capital
470,628
292,737
Retained earnings
1,565,881
1,549,707
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(215,620)
(118,744)
Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'
2,656,432
2,559,243
Non-controlling interests
1,130,685
1,146,001
TOTAL EQUITY
3,787,117
3,705,244
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-
$ 12,136,937
$ 11,895,760
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 27,424
$ 36,223
$ 197,536
$ 63,647
$ 304,365
Adjustments to reconcile net
174,201
158,350
190,634
332,551
258,372
Changes in operating assets
(630,963)
(486,060)
(98,611)
(1,117,023)
(226,006)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(429,338)
(291,487)
289,559
(720,825)
336,731
Investing Activities:
Purchase of property, plant and
(390,248)
(266,462)
(283,065)
(656,710)
(516,097)
Purchase of solar power
(10,936)
(173,341)
(36,329)
(184,277)
(146,195)
Other investing activities
2,515
6,832
(17,927)
9,347
(29,010)
Net cash used in investing
(398,669)
(432,971)
(337,321)
(831,640)
(691,302)
Financing Activities:
Net proceeds from sale of
297,000
-
-
297,000
-
Payments for repurchase of
(70,624)
-
-
(70,624)
-
Net proceeds from subsidiary's
-
-
803,645
-
803,645
Other financing activities
(38,778)
723,412
547,492
684,634
927,241
Net cash provided by financing
187,598
723,412
1,351,137
911,010
1,730,886
Effect of exchange rate changes
(61,483)
(51,253)
(128,769)
(112,736)
(95,679)
Net increase (decrease) in cash,
(701,892)
(52,299)
1,174,606
(754,191)
1,280,636
Cash, cash equivalents and
$ 2,894,133
$ 2,946,432
$ 2,075,533
$ 2,946,432
$ 1,969,503
Cash, cash equivalents and
$ 2,192,241
$ 2,894,133
$ 3,250,139
$ 2,192,241
$ 3,250,139
SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.