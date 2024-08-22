Anzeige
Aurwest Resources Corporation: Aurwest Reports Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. For further information please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

Further to filing the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A, the Company is pleased to provide an update on our quarterly operating highlights as set out below:

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $12,537 as at June 30, 2024.

  • Net loss for the second quarter was $76,893 or ($0.00) per share.

  • Cash used in operating activities, before changes in working capital, for the second quarter was ($84,883).

  • Cash used in investing activities was ($3,211), associated exploration and evaluation expense.

  • The Company worked to minimize future capital obligation which will allow the Company to refocus its ongoing future exploration activities at its Stars Copper project in B.C.

For Additional Information

Cameron MacDonald
Telephone: (403) 585-9875
Email: cmacdonald@aurwestresources.com
Website: www.aurwestresources.com

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold project totaling 734 hectares plus an additional 3,762 hectares of contiguous claims at the Stars projects located approximately 65 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation: additional exploration of the properties may not locate significant gold mineralization, the exploration program may not be completed as planned or at all; the Company may not be able to assemble a seasoned exploration team, the path finder elements may not be indicative of gold mineralization; the western margin of the Dunnage zone may not be located within the Property; the structural elements of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt may not be similar to the Abitibi and Fosterville gold camps; the Company's ability to raise additional funding to conduct exploration; receipt of permits to conduct the exploration plans and matters relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects; certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aurwest Resources Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
