Xcyte Digital Expands Its Event Technology Ecosystem With Mutual Strategic Partnerships

Collaboration network grows to include Planned, Virtual Wild, Virtway, and numerous other industry leaders

Partnership ecosystem agreements enhance virtual and hybrid event capabilities through reciprocal service expansion

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events that enhance participant engagement, today announced a significant expansion of its partner ecosystem, marking a major step forward in its mission to revolutionize the virtual and hybrid event landscape. This expansion includes new mutual collaborations with Planned, Virtual Wild and Virtway among many others, representing a comprehensive enhancement of Xcyte Digital's event technology offerings while simultaneously expanding the service bases of its partners. With this partnership expansion, Xcyte's Ecosystem now consists of a wide variety of diverse partners since the initial launch of its "Xperience" subscription service in May 2024. These strategic partnerships are uniquely structured as reciprocal relationships, with Xcyte Digital serving as a managed services partner to each collaborator. This mutual arrangement allows for a synergistic expansion of services across the entire network, benefiting both our partners and their clients.

While partners like Virtual Wild and Virtway bring advanced 3D virtual environments, immersive experiences, and cutting-edge experiential design elements to the ecosystem, Xcyte Digital's expansion goes far beyond these capabilities. The new partnerships span various aspects of event technology, including but not limited to: advanced networking and matchmaking platforms, real-time audience engagement tools, data analytics and insights providers, sustainable event solutions and ext-generation audiovisual production services. In each of these partnerships, Xcyte will act as a managed services partner, helping to implement and optimize these technologies for clients across the network. This strategic expansion positions Xcyte Digital at the forefront of the event technology revolution, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and managed services that cater to the entire event lifecycle - from planning and execution to post-event analysis and long-term engagement.

The partnership with Planned (which recently secured a significant $35 million series B funding), illustrates this mutual benefit approach. Xcyte Digital plans to leverage Planned's enhanced resources to develop integrated sourcing and booking tools, while Planned will utilize Xcyte Digital's managed services to offer more comprehensive event solutions to its clients.

"At Planned, we're committed to elevating the event experience through cutting-edge technology. Xcyte's innovative approach to immersive events aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're thrilled to bring their unique capabilities to our clients," said Planned Co-founder and CEO, Marc-Antoine Bonin.

Jay Rutherford, CEO and Founder of Virtual Wild, shared his perspective on this collaborative model: "Virtual Wild is proud to join Xcyte Digital's partnership network. This represents a powerful opportunity for us to share our custom marketing experiences with audiences worldwide. Alongside other industry leaders in this network, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital space, crafting narratives that resonate and inspire."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Xcyte Digital in expanding their event technology ecosystem. For Virtway, this collaboration offers a unique opportunity to bring our immersive 3D environments with avatars to a broader global audience, amplifying the impact of virtual experiences in the industry. Together with Xcyte Digital, we are committed to redefining the landscape of immersive virtual events, offering innovative tools that enhance participant engagement" said Virtway CEO and Founder, Jose Antonio Tejedor.

"This expansion of our partner ecosystem isn't just about enhancing our own offerings; it's about creating a network where each partner, including Xcyte Digital, can extend their reach and capabilities. By serving as a managed services partner, we're not only integrating cutting-edge technologies into our solutions but also helping our partners expand their service bases and deliver more value to their clients," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "Our role as a managed services partner in this expanding ecosystem allows us to not only innovate but also to ensure that all these leading technologies are implemented effectively for clients across our network," added Mr. Selman. "We're excited to leverage this collaborative model to deliver world-class event experiences that not only meet but exceed the changing needs of our partners' clients and their attendees. This mutual partnership approach represents a new paradigm in the event technology industry, where service expansion and technology integration go hand in hand, creating a more robust and versatile ecosystem for all involved."

About Xcyte Digital Corp.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective solutions to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

