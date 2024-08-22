West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - M3 metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (OTCQB: MLGCF) (FSE: XOV) (the "Company" or "M3 Metals") is pleased to announce that M3 Metals and Surge Battery Metals ("Surge") have entered into a property purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") whereby M3 Metals, in consideration of the issuance to M3 Metals of a total of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company, will sell to Surge all of its right, title and interest in and to the Texas Springs Properties (the "Properties") in the area of Surge's Nevada North Lithium Project.

The Properties, which M3 Metals and Surge each own fifty (50%) percent of, were the subject of a mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated effective July 26, 2023. The Option Agreement, and all rights and obligations under it, has been terminated by the Purchase Agreement.

Upon closing of the Purchase Agreement, Surge will own a one hundred (100%) percent right, title and interest in and to the Properties and M3 Metals will execute quit claim deeds to the Properties which will be in registrable form for (and will be registered in) Elko County, Nevada.

More information concerning the Properties, including their location and number, can be found in the news releases of M3 Metals dated July 26, 2023.

The Purchase Agreement is subject to its acceptance for filing with the TSX Venture Exchange.

M3 METALS CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

