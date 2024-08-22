Rezolve AI Ltd: Rezolve AI Partners with ePages to Bring AI Powered Conversational Commerce to over 100,000 Merchants Globally

Rezolve AI is one of the first pure play AI companies with its own foundation Large Language Model - brainpowa which is expected to revolutionise eCommerce

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV) ("Rezolve" or "the Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions engineered for commerce, has entered into a strategic partnership with ePages, the largest independent provider of eCommerce software to retailers in Europe to enhance the eCommerce experience for small and medium-sized businesses by leveraging Rezolve AI's innovative AI technology.



Rezolve's advanced technology allows customers to interact with eCommerce sites instead of the old-fashioned navigation associated with shopping online. Additionally, customers can interact with virtual support personnel to get updates on orders, explore product information, and much more in any of 95 languages.

As part of the agreement, Rezolve AI will provide its cutting-edge products, including Brain Assistant and Brain Commerce, to ePages' extensive network of merchants. In return, ePages will utilize its marketing and promotion channels, such as the ePages App Store, to sell Rezolve AI's products to its existing and future merchant base. This collaboration will enable merchants to deliver personalized shopping experiences and provide real-time customer support, revolutionizing the way businesses engage with customers and drive sales.

"We are excited to join forces with ePages and bring our AI solutions to their extensive network of merchants," said Daniel M Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the eCommerce industry. By combining ePages' powerful eCommerce software with Rezolve's cutting-edge AI technology, we are empowering businesses to provide personalized shopping experiences and real-time customer support. Together, we expect to redefine the way businesses engage with customers and drive sales."

Rezolve's proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) - brainpowa - is customized and focuses on commerce and retail, enabling 'conversational commerce' and instant checkout in 95 languages. Rezolve's AI-driven engagement platform provides customers with a Gen AI-powered sales engine designed to significantly improve search, advice, and revenue generation in the digital retail space.

Brainpowa- is an AI language model designed to understand the context of words in a sentence by considering the words that come before and after them. "As the largest independent provider of eCommerce software in Europe, ePages specializes in making powerful eCommerce easy for small and medium-sized companies. Today, over 100,000 companies in 70 countries run professional online shops based on ePages' cloud-driven software - with up to 15 languages and optimized for mobile devices. Thanks to automatic updates and new integrations, ePages online stores are always up-to-date with the latest eCommerce trends," said Wilfried Beeck, CEO of ePages.

By bridging the gap between promotional engagements and sales transactions, Rezolve empowers businesses to sell instantly at the point of interest. Through various online and offline triggers, such as social media, print, and geolocations, consumers are seamlessly guided into an "Instant Checkout" purchasing flow, enabling them to make purchases with a single action. This innovative approach transforms every consumer interaction into a potential buying opportunity.

The partnership between Rezolve and ePages represents a significant step forward in the eCommerce industry, combining cutting-edge AI technology with powerful online shop software. Together, they aim to revolutionize the way businesses engage with customers and drive sales.

About ePages

ePages (www.epages.com) is the leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce platforms for small and medium-sized businesses in Europe. More than 100,000 companies run their websites and online shops with ePages. With more than 80 technology partners, ePages offers innovative features for online marketing, marketplaces, price comparison portals, payment, shipping, ERP and more. ePages cooperates with hosting providers, payment service providers, telecommunications and logistics companies as well as manufacturers of ERP, CRM and POS solutions to offer its SMB customers first-class commerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Hamburg and has additional offices in Berlin, Jena, London, Barcelona and Bilbao.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI leads the mobile commerce industry with our cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. By enabling retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices, Rezolve AI redefines mobile engagement. The AI-driven platform simplifies the purchasing process, providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. With a commitment to innovation, Rezolve AI shapes the future of digital commerce where technology seamlessly intersects with commerce for the benefit of businesses and consumers. Our scalable platform offers merchants actionable solutions to engage consumers effectively, managing high traffic volumes and gathering valuable engagement data in real-time. The company was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London, UK and has offices globally.

