The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Extends Partnership With A Large Government Systems Integrator For Virtual Reality Training In Digital Twin Environments

Partnership is Part Of The GSI's Ten Year $1.7 Billion U.S. Government Agency Contract

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that its subsidiary company Brightline Interactive, LLC ("BLI") has received a mid six figure dollar contract modification from a top government systems integrator ("GSI") to continue providing VR training to a key U.S. government agency with over 45,000 employees ("Customer").

In partnership with the GSI, which is a Fortune 500 defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company, BLI has supported the Customer since July 2021, bringing expertise in immersive training, and VR development. Brightline's interactive digital twin environment, presented in VR, features an exact replica of an electrical facility with specific agency equipment rendered in photorealistic detail. The hands-on interactions built into the VR training allow engineers to learn and understand complex systems without the risk of real-world consequences, enhancing skill acquisition, reducing training costs, and minimizing downtime. In addition, BLI is working with the Customer to build an enterprise immersive platform that will deliver VR training and other spatial and 3D content across their agency.

"Our partnership with this large GSI brings innovation to the government and advances the key goals of the contract," said Tyler Gates, General Manager of Brightline Interactive and Chief Futurist of Glimpse. "This collaboration empowers the Customer to harness the full potential of immersive training, recognizing a significant return on investment by reducing the travel costs associated with traditional in-person training. The enterprise-level platform will bring benefits to agency users who use spatial assets and data to achieve their mission."

Lyron Bentovim, Glimpse's President & CEO, commented: "Brightline's partnership with the GSI and the extension of its existing contract strongly demonstrates Brightline's expertise and capabilities in immersive training and spatial computing within data-centric enterprise environments - driven by artificial intelligence, cloud compute and streamed immersive technologies."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

