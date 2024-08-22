International Olympic Committee: At Paris 2024, Athletes, Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees Stand Up for Nature

International Olympic Committee news

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Seventeen new sports organisations have recently joined the Sports for Nature Framework, committing to protecting and enhancing the natural world. Their membership was celebrated at an event held during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and brought the total number of Framework signatories to 76.

Sport relies on the natural world and has the responsibility to protect it. We are seeing growing commitment and passion from across the sports world, which demonstrates just how far the Olympic Movement has come in its sustainability journey. Through the Sports for Nature Framework, we want to make sure that sports organisations have the right tools and support to take action. Marie Sallois

International Olympic Committee Director for Sustainability

The Hellenic Olympic Committee, the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, the Mauritius Olympic Committee, the National Olympic Committee of the Solomon Islands and the Botswana National Olympic Committee, as well as European Aquatics, the International Golf Federation and the French Rowing Federation, were amongst the new signatories, committing to reducing their climate and environmental footprint through actions such as more sustainable transport, energy solutions and procurement.

At the signing event, which was attended by more than 100 people, a number of Olympians stressed the role that sport can play in inspiring change.

Sport can play an important role in the global efforts to protect the environment. Events such as the Olympic Games provide us with a platform to be strong advocates for nature. Abhinav Bindra

Olympic gold medallist at Beijing 2008, Vice-Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission and founder of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust

"In rugby, we are all different, but we all contribute to the game in various ways," said Alena Olsen, Paris 2024 Olympic medallist with the USA in rugby 7s.

Together, we are more than the sum of our parts. That's also true for climate action. Athletes want to be part of it and contribute in a meaningful way. Alena Olsen

Paris 2024 Olympic medallist with the USA in rugby 7s

"We're all here together at the Olympic Games because we believe in common values and the ability of humans to do better," said Adam van Koeverden, Olympic champion and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity in Canada. "I believe in sport's ability to change minds and touch hearts. We need to be able to leverage that."

Biodiversity protection was a major focus for Paris 2024 organisers, who committed to an "anticipate, avoid and reduce" approach with regard to the environmental impact of the event. Some 95 per cent of Paris 2024 venues were already existing or temporary, meaning that new constructions were minimised. For temporary installations, a rigorous approach was developed to assess potential ecological impacts, from the pre-design to the post-Games phase.

For example, a rare plant, the "Conopode dénudé", was protected at the equestrian venue, the Château de Versailles, and temporary installations were carefully set up to avoid damage to meadows and wetlands at the Golf National venue.

"Paris 2024 has proven that it is feasible - and practical - to implement Games that are both spectacular and sustainable," said Sallois. "It was the power of sport to inspire that made it stand out from other sectors. I believe we are all conscious that we represent a unique opportunity. No other sector, no other industry can have this inspirational power, and this is why we can be more part of the solution than anyone else."

Dona Bertarelli, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Patron of Nature and Executive Chair of Dona Bertarelli Philanthropy, shared a video message saying: "From the grandest stadiums to our local sports parks, sports unite us in passion and spirit, but with unity comes responsibility. Every swing, hit, throw, kick, stroke, climb, sprint, ride, surf or sail impacts nature. Our role in safeguarding this landscape is not just a duty but a fundamental necessity for survival and well-being."

Launched in 2022, Sports for Nature is a joint initiative by the IUCN, the IOC, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and Dona Bertarelli Philanthropy. It aims to integrate biodiversity considerations into the planning and operations of sports events, including the Olympic Games. It encourages sports organisations to protect natural habitats, conserve species and promote sustainable land use.

The full list of Sports for Nature signatories is available here.

Sustainability

The IOC takes a proactive approach to ensure that sustainability is embedded in all aspects of organising the Olympic Games. Leaving a sustainable and positive legacy for the host city and country is a primary, achievable objective for all organisers of the Olympic Games.

Learn more

© Mélanie Wenger

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on accesswire.com