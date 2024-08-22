Heidmar, Inc. Advances Business Combination With MGO Global Inc. With Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement, Including Preliminary Prospectus and Proxy Statement

MIAMI, FL, LONDON, UK and ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO," "MGO Global" or the "Company"), and Heidmar, Inc., a global commercial and pool management business serving the drybulk, crude oil and refined petroleum product tanker market ("Heidmar") via an asset light business model, today jointly announced the confidential submission with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 ("Registration Statement") by Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp., a newly created holding company organized under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (" Holdings" or "Pubco").

As previously announced on June 20, 2024, MGO entered into a Business Combination Agreement ("BCA") on June 18, 2024 with Heidmar; Holdings; HMR Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Holdings ("Merger Sub") and Rhea Marine Ltd. and Maistros Shipinvest Corp. (the "HMI Shareholders"), whereby MGO and Heidmar will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Pubco. The closing of the transactions contemplated by the BCA is subject to certain conditions, including, without limitation, the approval of MGO's stockholders and Nasdaq's approval of the listing of the ordinary shares of Pubco on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

