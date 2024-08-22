Surety Bank Chooses the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to Power Online and Mobile Banking

Apiture solutions will deliver advanced security, operational efficiency, and a seamless customer experience

Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Surety Bank , a Florida-based community bank with customers nationally, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to power online and mobile banking for its commercial and retail customers.

Named one of the top-performing community banks of 2024 by the Independent Community Bankers of America, Surety Bank sought a new digital banking partner to enhance its operational efficiency while bolstering its ability to fight fraud. With the Apiture Business Banking and Consumer Banking solutions, Surety will benefit from comprehensive back-end capabilities for its employees while providing a modern digital experience to its business and consumer customers. With branches in Lake Mary, Deland, and Pierson, Florida, and customers throughout the United States, Surety will also use the Apiture Digital Account Opening solution to continue to expand its national customer base.

"When evaluating digital banking solutions, our goal was to elevate Surety Bank's internal operations to streamline back-office processes and enable our employees to work more efficiently," said Ryan James, CEO, Surety Bank. "Apiture stood out, offering capabilities like robust user entitlements with flexible role definitions. At the same time, Apiture offers best-in-class security features that will provide the guardrails we need to protect against fraud, along with a team of experts giving us confidence that our solutions will remain future-ready."

"Apiture is proud to support Surety Bank with a proven platform that will provide its customers with a fully featured digital banking experience alongside back-end capabilities to empower its internal team," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "We look forward to supporting the growth goals of this innovative financial institution."

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com and follow Apiture on LinkedIn.

