A Mom and Her Son Create AllBoss to Make the Process of Running a Kid Business a Breeze

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / AllBoss is looking to make learning about entrepreneurship easier and more accessible for kids. Rooted from lessons learned, co-founders Tate and his mom Megan Uotila knew that changes needed to be made after hours of time and effort creating Tate's SnackBoss business. Live now on Kickstarter, AllBoss is fundraising for manufacturing and has carts available to purchase.

SnackBoss

Tate and his SnackBoss cart.

Getting your child set up with a business so they can learn about entrepreneurship has many pros. Megan saw this firsthand for her son Tate when she helped him start his SnackBoss business. She also quickly learned how time-consuming and difficult this process was.

Tate created SnackBoss during a time when he was struggling. School testing was a challenge, he felt isolated socially, and sports were never his thing. Tate is also autistic, so these things did not come naturally to him. The role of "Boss" filled a void for Tate. When he started selling snacks at his little brother's baseball games, his success gave him a much-needed boost in confidence. It also opened up a new channel for him to connect with others.

Entrepreneurship has long been touted as an exceptional activity for developing social skills, financial literacy, teamwork, critical thinking, creativity, self-esteem, and learning important life skills. Some highlights from Tate's experience as SnackBoss included making friends who joined his team, having impromptu ice fights, and using their profits to purchase "different" snacks at the competitor, SnackShack. AllBoss was about fun and friends, and Tate loved it.

Most games, Megan scrambled to help Tate get his cart together so he could meet up with his friends. However, there were times when her job, the kids' school, pets, extracurriculars, and Tate's three younger siblings made it too difficult, and Tate did not get to use his cart. The time and effort it took to help Tate with his business as a busy working mom was not realistic or sustainable.

Megan and Tate invented AllBoss because there needs to be an easier way to help kids benefit from the journey of entrepreneurship. AllBoss creates carts for kids. These carts are easily transportable, completely customizable, come with uniforms and have everything the child needs right "out-of-the-box." AllBoss has many different options, allowing kids to sell a variety of things ranging from food items to crafts. Alternatively, AllBoss can be personalized to a child's existing business.

Megan believes that parents should be thinking about getting their children involved in some sort of entrepreneurial endeavor and hopes that AllBoss will get people talking. Childhood is an ideal time for learning about entrepreneurship when little imaginations are nimble and aspirations are unhindered.

AllBoss is currently live on Kickstarter raising money for manufacturing. Please visit the AllBoss Kickstarter page to buy an AllBoss cart or donate seed money to this cause.

