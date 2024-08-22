Unveiling the Grandeur of Alamein Festival: Egypt's Showcase to the World

New Alamein Festival Showcases City's Rise as a Global Tourist Destination

Tourism Minister Praises Professionalism and Spirit Behind Festival Organization

Visitors from 104 Countries Flock to New Alamein City Thanks to Improved Accessibility

NEW ALAMEIN, EGYPT / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / New Alamein City, emerging as a key global tourist destination, hosted 13 foreign ambassadors and officials alongside representatives from international media outlets for a comprehensive tour. The visit, part of Alamein Festival's second edition 2024, spotlighted the city's swift evolution into a hub for tourism, culture, and investment.

Officials from 13 countries visiting Alamein Festival

New Alamein City played host to 24 foreign media outlets invited to observe the vibrant tourist, cultural, and artistic activities taking place during the second session of Alamein Festival. The visit also showcased Egypt's success in converting the area from a former minefield into a world-class tourist destination, with unique cultural and artistic activities that are a testament to the city's rich heritage.

Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy led the tour, joined by 13 foreign ambassadors and officials and Amr El-Feki, CEO of the United Media Services (UMS).

During the tour, Minister Sherif Fathy expressed his gratitude to the UMS for organising the festival.

"New Alamein City is suitable for all types of visitors. I appreciate the United Media Services's efforts in arranging this event. I was impressed by the professionalism, the range of ages among the workforce, and the positive atmosphere. I hope to see even more development in the future," Fathy remarked.

The minister also highlighted the city's inclusivity, noting that this year's visitors to New Alamein City represent 104 nationalities. This diversity is facilitated by the enhanced accessibility provided by the airports of Borg El Arab, Marsa Matrouh, and New Alamein City, which now connect tourists to various destinations.

"Despite ongoing challenges, Egypt has advanced in tourism and is now capable of addressing any issues the sector faces," Fathy stated.

He further emphasised that the development seen in New Alamein City reflects the political leadership's strategic vision and the city's potential for attracting substantial investments.

Amr El-Feki, CEO of United Media Services (UMS), outlined the festival's primary goal: promoting tourism in New Alamein while spotlighting investment opportunities in the city. "We are committed to growing the festival each year and plan to feature stars from Europe and America, in addition to prominent figures from Egypt and the Arab world," El-Feki added.

The 2024 edition of the Alamein Festival featured a variety of activities, including theatrical performances produced by renowned producers and starring famous stars and young artists, football matches featuring legends and star players, visits from Egyptian ministers, the launch of major investment initiatives and partnerships, and collaboration with the United Media Services, the founder and organizer of Alamein Festival.

