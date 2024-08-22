Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Spotlights Renowned Costa Rican Sculptor Paz Ulloa

Pioneering Artist Redefines the Intersection of Sculpture and Function

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Paz Ulloa, also known by the moniker "White Mountain," is steadily earning recognition as a leading figure in contemporary Costa Rican art. Her practice, which challenges the traditional separation between art and utilitarian objects, is currently being spotlighted by MÍRAME Fine Art, reflecting her rising influence in the Costa Rican and wider Latin American art scene.

From Painting to Sculptural Innovation

Ulloa began her artistic career as a painter, but her evolution toward sculpture signified a shift in her creative approach. This transition enabled her to explore the physicality of form and space in ways that painting could not fully encapsulate. She uses a diverse range of materials, including steel, glass, and wood, in her pieces. From coffee tables with striking red voids to alien-like decorative sculptures, her creations occupy the intriguing space where art and function intersect.

Ulloa's pieces compel viewers to reconsider their relationship with commonplace objects. Whether through large hanging sculptures, surreal canvases, or functional art with a twist, her creations challenge perceptions and demand a deeper engagement with their form and purpose.

Exploring Time and the Mundane

Central to Ulloa's work is a meditation on time and the nuances of daily life. "I pay attention to everyday things and dedicate a lot of attention to how I live, and what I think, and how I experience others," she explains. This introspective approach is evident in her art, which invites viewers to pause and reflect on their own lived experiences.

Her sculptures-characterized by vivid colors, playful shapes, and unexpected voids-disrupt traditional understandings of objects. By introducing elements of the uncanny or surreal into otherwise familiar forms, Ulloa reveals the profound within the ordinary, inviting viewers to engage with the hidden narratives embedded in her work and within their own spaces.

Provoking Thought Through Form

In an art world often defined by rigid classifications, Ulloa's work transcends these boundaries. Her work provokes curiosity and challenges conventional thinking. "When people see things they cannot understand, or grasp quickly, they get curious, and new thought forms appear," she notes. "I want to illuminate these moments through shape, movement, opposition, and material dialogue."

MÍRAME Fine Art's acknowledgment of Ulloa's work underscores the gallery's commitment to showcasing Costa Rican artists who are continuously pushing the limits of artistic expression.

This is a unique opportunity for collectors to learn more about Ulloa (White Mountain), a Costa Rican artist whose international acclaim is rapidly growing. It is also a chance to experience an evolving artistic vision that continually challenges and redefines the boundaries between the familiar and the uncanny.

