West Caldwell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - Vitaquest International, an industry-leading product development and commercialization partner for nutraceuticals and functional foods, has released its 2025 Trends forecast for the dietary supplement market. The market for dietary supplements is on a rapid, upward trajectory, and the factors driving that growth include increasing healthcare costs, changes in food laws affecting label and product claims, rapid advances in science and technology, the rising geriatric population, and growing interest in attaining wellness through diet.

"The dietary supplement market is constantly evolving, and what's trending today may shift tomorrow," says Patrick Brueggman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vitaquest. "To remain competitive, it's critical to not simply follow trends but anticipate them. At Vitaquest, we're committed to helping our partners stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

As part of its forecast, Vitaquest has identified several product categories that are expected to see significant growth in the coming year, including:

Collagen Supplements

Pet Supplements

Sports Nutrition Supplements

Vitamin D Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Nootropics Supplements

Beauty-From-Within Supplements

Pre-, Pro- & Post-biotics

Women's Health Supplements

Green Foods Supplements

GLP-1 Support Supplements for Weight Loss/Metabolic Health

Organic & Plant-based Supplements

Immune Health Supplements

Key trends shaping the dietary supplement market based on Vitaquest's 2025 forecast include:

Collagen Supplements

"One of the reasons for the popularity of collagen is an aging population. Consider that the most obvious outward sign of aging is a change in the appearance of skin. As collagen levels decline, an increase in fine lines and wrinkles and a decrease in skin elasticity is evident. Likewise, a decline in collagen can affect joint health, which is another issue for an aging population," says Commercial Innovation Leader and Registered Dietitian Lauren Samot.

Collagen is available in various formats, including bovine (cattle), porcine (pigs), chicken sternal cartilage, and marine (fish). Supplement brand owners need to educate themselves about the different types of collagens that can be used when formulating their products.

Pet Supplements

The rising demand for pet supplements can be attributed to pet owners treating companion animals with a level of care and luxury higher than typical domesticated animals. Supplements enhance pets' concentration, focus, and energy levels, strengthen their immune system, and promote heart health. Anti-stress, anti-anxiety, or calming supplements, as well as supplements for joint health, and skin and coat, are also in high demand and are anticipated to gain further traction among pet owners.

Sports Nutrition Supplements

Popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and people whose job involves significant physical activity, there are a number of nutraceuticals driving growth in the sports nutrition supplement category, including: black ginger extract, creatine monohydrate, and whey protein. Clinical research shows that taking whey protein isolate daily in combination with strength training for six to ten weeks increases lean body mass, strength, and muscle hypertrophy.

Beauty-From-Within Supplements

Comprising skin, hair, nail health, and anti-aging products, key ingredients include collagen peptides, ceramides, astaxanthin, hyaluronic acid, and various extracts promoting beauty from within. Factors driving growth in this category include consumers' desire to improve sleep, mental outlook, and supporting their body's nutritional needs. Focus on women's health, including graceful aging, is also influencing the category.

Pre-, Pro-, and Post-biotics

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is fueling demand for prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. The global markets for these supplements are experiencing significant growth, with prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics each contributing to the expansion of this category as consumers seek more personalized and effective solutions for digestive health and beyond.

"With the global dietary supplements market set to nearly double in the next decade, it's vital to stay at the forefront of market trends. Our extensive experience and data-driven approach allow us to pinpoint the trends that will shape the future of dietary supplements, providing supplement brands with the insights they need to lead in this rapidly evolving market," says Mike Young, Chief Commercial Officer at Vitaquest.

More details on the product categories that are expected to drive growth in the dietary supplement market in the year ahead, as well as insights on how brands can stay ahead of their competitors, can be found in Vitaquest's 2025 Dietary Supplement Trends.





Vitaquest's 2025 Trends forecast identifies several product categories expected to see significant growth in the year ahead, including collagen, pet, and sports nutrition supplements.



About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQ - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

