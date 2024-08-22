The next-generation product streamlines onboarding and product training for learners and leaders

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today announced a new era of customer education within its product called LearnUpon Anywhere. Addressing the need for seamless, integrated learning for onboarding and product training, LearnUpon Anywhere delivers frictionless support for customers to learn in real-time.

LearnUpon Anywhere provides organizations with the ability to embed courses directly into their own product or service, allowing customers to access and engage with learning, eliminating the need to navigate to the destination LMS. Additionally, admins can continue to manage and track all customer learning in the LearnUpon LMS in a streamlined way.

"Our goal at LearnUpon is to empower organizations to deliver the right learning at the right time and in the right place, and LearnUpon Anywhere is an exciting step on that journey," said Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon. "Now organizations can integrate learning where it will get the most engagement their digital product or solution creating a more targeted, friction-free experience that increases customer success."

Key features for business and customer experience leaders include:

Enable teams to grab a code snippet and embed a LearnUpon course into an organization's site or platform of choice.

Allow learners to click on a course and take it right within the product experience, without the need to go elsewhere.

Add courses to product pages or have a page full of courses directly in an organization's site or platform for learners to access.

Use LearnUpon's reports to track every learner's interaction with embedded courses, including progress, completions, and exam results.

In addition, LearnUpon Anywhere drives customer experience across a variety of disciplines within an organization, including:

LearnUpon Anywhere is part of LearnUpon's suite of features that advance customer education.

Paired with LearnUpon's dynamic solutions to create, assign, deliver, and report on learning, the platform provides a unified LMS solution that extends to customers as well as serving internal employee training needs.

For more information on LearnUpon Anywhere, click here.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,550 businesses worldwide, including BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.

