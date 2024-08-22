Leading analyst firm recognizes IRONSCALES for groundbreaking innovations in generative AI, consistent recognition of emerging threats, and rapid growth in both revenue and strategic partnerships

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting 15,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced it has been recognized as a global leader in innovation and growth in Frost Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar: Email Security report. This accolade comes just weeks after IRONSCALES secured its fourth consecutive placement in the Inc. 5000 list, solidifying the company's status as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and fastest-growing vendors in the cybersecurity industry.

As the industry pioneer in API-based email security, IRONSCALES was honored for recognizing emerging threats ahead of peers and rapid, sustained revenue growth. According to Frost, "Application Program Interface (API)-based email security is a significant trend within the email security industry. This is mainly because Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) are unable to detect social engineering attacks due to their design."

"With the growth of generative AI, the cybersecurity and phishing landscape is rapidly evolving, and IRONSCALES stands out as an industry leader that consistently demonstrates excellence in innovation and growth," said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal at Frost Sullivan. "It was one of the first vendors to introduce API-based email security and generative AI into its platform. Moreover, its differentiated approach of unifying AI and continuous human insights makes it well-positioned to help organizations and MSPs protect against advanced phishing attacks."

What Sets IRONSCALES Apart from Other Email Security Vendors

In this year's installment of the Radar, Frost Sullivan selected and analyzed the top 21 of over 40 market participants in the Email Security space. IRONSCALES was recognized for a wide range of attributes, achievements, and accolades. According to the report, IRONCALES highlights include the following:

IRONSCALES has stayed ahead of its competitors with its concentration on protecting against social engineering attacks before it became a major industry trend, developing an API-based solution to address the fact that secure email gateways cannot offer this protection.

In 2023, IRONSCALES was the first email security vendor to incorporate generative AI capabilities into its platform. This included GPT-powered phishing simulation training to improve employee awareness. Themis Co-pilot for Microsoft Office was also included. This GPT-powered chat assistant allows employees to understand and report threats directly in Microsoft Outlook, reducing the administrative load on IT and SecOps teams. These features give customers the ability to stay ahead of disastrous targeted phishing attacks.

Image-based and QR code attacks have quickly become a top attack method. IRONSCALES was among the first vendors to recognize this emerging threat, targeting emails and prompting enhancements to ML/deep learning models to detect them in O365 and Google Workspace.

The company has a thriving MSP and MSSP ecosystem that includes more than 1,500 managed service providers, and demonstrations of its impressive product portfolio with market-leading technology commonly finalize deals.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the experts at Frost Sullivan," said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. "Our inclusion in this select group of email security vendors is a testament to our team's tireless commitment to securing every single one of our customers against the latest, most sophisticated forms of email-based attacks. Faced with increasingly sophisticated threats brought on by generative AI, the IRONSCALES team will continue to do what it does best innovate. This recognition is excellent motivation for us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in email security."

For a closer look at this year's findings, download a copy of the 2024 Frost Radar: Email Security report here.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 15,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on X @IRONSCALES.

