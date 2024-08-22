Countries across the region are facing sustained levels of cyberattacks, which are set to increase as cyber criminals add AI to their toolbox

Assured Data Protection (Assured), the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cloud data protection solutions, today announces the expansion of its operations into Latin America, including establishing Rubrik's presence across the region. The two companies enter a joint venture agreement that ensures enterprises of all sizes across the region can achieve true cyber resiliency through Assured's 24/7/365 managed service.

Assured, a Rubrik MSP, gives enterprises complete resilience with the power to bounce back fast from cyberattacks. In Latin America, Rubrik success rate ensures rapid recovery for its customers following a ransomware attack. By utilizing Assured's managed services model, enterprises of all sizes across Latin America will benefit from a more flexible approach to Rubrik deployment at a price point that will be affordable to all. Enterprises in Latin America will now be able to rapidly recover from cyberattacks, including ransomware.

Fiorella Minaya Rey, Channel Account Manager, Latin America, Assured Data Protection, commented: "Rubrik offers an outstanding immutable cyber recovery technology. To ensure that enterprises of all sizes can take advantage of Rubrik, there will be no limitations on the amount of data that customers can secure it can be as small or large as required."

Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels Alliances, Rubrik, commented: "As a trusted partner, Rubrik is proud to support Assured's new expansion into Latin America. Organizations need to enable cyber resilience in the face of the increasing cyber threat landscape and there is no better way for Latin American companies to do that than working with Rubrik and Assured."

Center of Excellence

As part of the expansion, Assured is launching a regional Center of Excellence located in Costa Rica staffed by highly trained engineers. Assured has made extensive Spanish speaking technical, sales and client services hires across the region to provide high quality, 24/7 support in all countries, across sectors including manufacturing, banking, education and others.

Simon Chappell, CEO, Assured Data Protection, commented: "Our launch into Latin America is another important step forward in our ambitious growth plans for 2024 and beyond. We want to continue to deliver our innovative disaster recovery solutions with industry leading managed services to every business that needs it. Our new Center of Excellence is a strategic move to help build on our best of breed customer service for customers and will see all of our customers across the globe benefit from its expertise."

Assured's Latin America Center of Excellence will operate with a mix of human technical expertise and leading-edge automation that will facilitate a proactive approach to threat response. As a result, many threats will be negated before customers are aware of them. This highly innovative model and approach to cyber resiliency will be deployed by Assured as it expands into other regions, beyond Latin America, North America and Europe.

Assured has established operations in key markets such as Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, Chile and Colombia. Assured continues to serve a diverse portfolio of clients including major accounts such as Niubiz, America Tv, Ferromex, Farmacias Roma and more. This expansion marks an important milestone in Assured's commitment to offering the best data protection solution across the region, leveraging Rubrik's advanced technology to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

