Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.08.2024 15:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inalfa Roof Systems Group: Inalfa Roof Systems Appoints Dave Winter as Regional President North America

VENRAY, The Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inalfa Roof Systems, a global leader in automotive roof system design and manufacturing, announces the appointment of Dave Winter as Regional President for North America, effective immediately.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group Appoints Dave Winter as Regional President North America

Dave Winter brings over 25 years of industry experience, having held key leadership roles in major automotive companies where he was instrumental in driving operational excellence, efficiency, and growth. At Inalfa, he will oversee operations at the company's North American facilities, collaborating closely with teams in the United States, Mexico, and across the global network.

With this appointment Inalfa underscores its commitment to strengthening its leadership and advancing its position in the global automotive market. The company is confident that Mr. Winter's leadership will help achieve its long-term goals in North America, supporting Inalfa's mission to be the first-choice partner in roof systems and integrated technologies.

"I am excited to join Inalfa Roof Systems and work with such a talented team. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and driving our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we will continue delivering high-quality products that meet and exceed our customers' expectations," said Dave Winter, Regional President North America of Inalfa Roof Systems.

Prior to joining Inalfa, Mr. Winter held various executive positions in operations at automotive companies such as Lear and Faurecia. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Camaco-Amvian. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration obtained at the Keller Graduate School of Management in Illinois, United States.

About Inalfa Roof Systems
Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, The Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP's product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.inalfa.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487599/Inalfa_Roof_Systems.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487597/Inalfa_Roof_Systems_Logo.jpg

Inalfa Roof Systems Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inalfa-roof-systems-appoints-dave-winter-as-regional-president-north-america-302228457.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.