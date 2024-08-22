Sovement, Inc., a Korean AIoT startup specializing in waste management, will showcase its innovative Cigarette Butt Management System at IFA 2024. Designed specifically for the European market, this AIoT-based solution offers a pioneering approach to urban environmental management.

Yunji Lee, CEO of Sovement, started development with a simple yet powerful idea: to address the pervasive issue of cigarette butts polluting city street. Extensive research revealed significant challenges, including inefficient waste management, fire hazards, and negative impacts on urban aesthetics. These findings drove the development of a cutting-edge AIoT Cigarette Bin leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to tackle these issues.

This research led to the creation of the AIoT Cigarette Bin, a comprehensive solution for cigarette waste management. Comprising a cigarette collection bin, management SaaS, and an Auto Fire Extinguisher, this solution addresses fire risks, rising maintenance costs, and the negative effects on urban environments. As a result, it improves urban living conditions and promotes sustainability.

By utilizing an LSTM-based deep learning model to automatically generate optimal cleaning routes, Sovement establishes itself as a leader in cigarette butt collection prediction AI technology in South Korea.

At IFA 2024, Sovement will be showcasing its solution at the Premium Korean Pavilion, offering live demonstrations, interactive experiences, and one-on-one consultations. The booth will cater to representatives from government agencies focused on environmental and infrastructure development, as well as organizations such as universities, convention centers, and hospitals.

With its debut at IFA 2024, Sovement is poised to make a substantial impact on the European market, offering a solution that addresses both environmental concerns and urban development needs.

