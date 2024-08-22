INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: 3D Printing and Bioelectric Medicine Keynotes Highlighted for MEDevice Boston

The East Coast top medical device, design and manufacturing event returns with emphasis on increased opportunities to collaborate, learn and connect with new business.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / MEDeviceBoston , the East Coast's premier event for the medical device manufacturing industry, taking place September 25-26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, will highlight the latest in medical device advancements and thought leadership for the $542.21B market.

Opening the show, Diana Hall, President and CEO at ActivArmor , will present "The Next Generation of Orthopedic Precision Medicine - Point-of-Care 3D Printed Exoskeletons," highlighting how 3D printing enables providers to create devices fitted precisely to every individual's body and customized for each patient's unique injury or condition and lifestyle.

Dr. Kevin J Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health has been tapped for a keynote entitled "Rewiring Healthcare in a Bioelectronic Future," on Sept. 26. Covering how electrical stimulation unlocks novel treatments, he will provide an overview of the current state of bioelectronic medicine, focusing on the devices, research and clinical trial results pointing to a future state of healthcare when patients derive therapy from computerized devices delivering simulations to their nerves.

"Hosting conversations covering far-reaching applications and technologies that service countless industries is what makes MEDevice Boston a unique resource for industry leading education," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The keynotes we specifically selected focuses on two prominent opportunities for the medical device manufacturing market; solutions enabling customization to individual needs as well as emerging treatments for universal symptoms."

The event also boasts new show floor features this year such as Reverse Pitches, a chance for industry strategics and investors to explain plans for growth, focus areas, and criteria for partnerships for real-time feedback. Another new feature includes the ShopTalk Lounge; a networking area with a relaxed environment for peer-to-peer, guided conversations surrounding what is to come in new frontiers like AI, cybersecurity and more.

To stay up-to-date about the September 25-26 event, held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, or to register to attend, please visit medeviceboston.com.

