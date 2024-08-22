Nofar Energy has obtained €110 million ($122. 5 million) in financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Raiffeisen Bank International to build two solar projects in Romania with a combined capacity of 300 MW. Israeli renewables company Nofar Energy has secured €110 million of financing to build and operate two solar power plants in southeastern Romania. The funds come from the EBRD and Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International. EBRD is providing a loan of €55 million, matched by Raiffeisen Bank across two tranches of €25 million and €30 million. The Iepuresti ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...