SMZ Chosen as Agency of Record for The Henry Ford

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Simons Michelson Zieve (SMZ), a 360-degree agency providing everything from media to creative to performance marketing, announced today that it has been selected by The Henry Ford in Dearborn as its agency of record. The agency will manage a wide variety of services for the multivenue museum, including strategy, brand stewardship, creative and media. The Henry Ford includes Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village®, and the Ford Rouge Factory Tour along with the Benson Ford Research Center®, Giant Screen Experience, Henry Ford Academy® and offers specialty programs throughout the year and an online presence at thehenryford.org.









"We are honored to be partnering and collaborating with The Henry Ford, one of the country's most revered cultural institutions, and proud to have a shared history established in Detroit and sustained for nearly a century," said Debbie Michelson, vice chair, client director at SMZ. "The Henry Ford has brought innovation, inspiration, imagination, ingenuity, and insight through its initiatives for 95 years and we are very excited to have this opportunity to magnify and share their mission with the world."

SMZ was selected through a competitive review which highlighted its strategic thinking, along with its fully integrated media and creative capabilities. Additionally, the shared values, loyalty, and longevity of the organizations, both started in 1929, contributed to the decision to partner.

Through the partnership, SMZ will develop strategic campaigns to amplify The Henry Ford's mission to help shape a better future through unique educational experiences based on authentic objects, stories, and lives from America's traditions of ingenuity, resourcefulness, and innovation.

"For 95 years, SMZ has amplified the mission and brand of businesses, nonprofits and cultural institutions across the country," said Ellen Hill Zeringue, Vice President of Venues, Programs and Marketing for The Henry Ford. "The mission of this full-service agency clearly parallels that of The Henry Ford and we are thrilled to be working with this team in an effort to introduce this institution and its world-class collections and programs to new audiences."

ABOUT SMZ

SMZ is Detroit's oldest independent advertising agency and a tight-knit group of listeners, thinkers and doers who have delivered winning ideas for 95 years. Current client partners include The Henry Ford, Michigan Lottery, Broadway in Detroit, Comerica Bank, University of Michigan-Flint, Detroit Tigers, Planet Fitness, Genisys Credit Union, General RV and more. Learn more at smz.com.

ABOUT THE HENRY FORD

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford is a globally recognized destination that fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts representing the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity, and resourcefulness. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, Giant Screen Experience and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. The Henry Ford inspires every individual to unlock their potential and help shape a better future through a variety of channels, including its online presence thehenryford.org, its Emmy®-winning national television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, and The Henry Ford's Invention Convention Worldwide, a global K-12 invention education curricular program that teaches students problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and creativity skills. With the support of a growing community of affiliates and supporters, The Henry Ford is the home of RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, Invention Convention Americas and Invention Convention Michigan.



